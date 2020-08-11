Obamas, Clintons to headline Biden's nominating convention

The Obamas and Clintons will have prominent speaking roles when former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump says he is 'seriously' considering a capital gains tax cut Why Joe Biden is in trouble Harris favored as Biden edges closer to VP pick MORE officially accepts the party’s presidential nomination at the Democratic National Convention next week.

The mostly virtual convention will take place over four nights beginning on Monday and ending with Biden’s acceptance speech on Thursday.

Biden will accept the nomination over video from his home in Delaware, rather than travel to the convention site in Milwaukee, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Democrats have planned a four-night event to showcase the biggest names in Democratic and progressive politics, including Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThe Hill's Campaign Report: LIVE: Trump from Gettysburg | The many unknowns of 2020 | Omar among those facing primary challenges Trump's personality is as much a problem as his performance Sierra Club endorses Biden for president MORE (I-Vt.), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezThe Hill's Campaign Report: LIVE: Trump from Gettysburg | The many unknowns of 2020 | Omar among those facing primary challenges Michelle Obama, Sanders, Kasich to be featured on first night of Democratic convention: report Democratic convention lineup to include Ocasio-Cortez, Clinton, Warren: reports MORE (D-N.Y.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenOvernight Health Care: Nearly 100,000 children tested positive for coronavirus over two weeks last month | Democrats deny outreach to Trump since talks collapsed | California public health chief quits suddenly On The Money: Administration defends Trump executive orders | CBO reports skyrocketing deficit | Government pauses Kodak loan pending review Harris favored as Biden edges closer to VP pick MORE (D-Mass.) and Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiTeachers union launches 0K ad buy calling for education funding in relief bill No signs of breakthrough for stalemated coronavirus talks Governors air frustrations with Trump on unemployment plans MORE (D-Calif.). Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a Republican who opposes President Trump Donald John TrumpTeachers union launches 0K ad buy calling for education funding in relief bill FDA head pledges 'we will not cut corners' on coronavirus vaccine Let our values drive COVID-19 liability protection MORE, will speak on the first night of the convention.

Former President Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonHarris favored as Biden edges closer to VP pick Ron Johnson subpoenas documents from FBI director as part of Russia origins probe Juan Williams: Older voters won't forgive Trump for COVID MORE will have speaking roles on Wednesday evening, the same night as Biden’s eventual running mate. Biden has not yet announced his VP pick, but the decision is expected shortly and he has committed to picking a woman.

Pelosi and Warren will also speak on Wednesday, when the theme will focus on how Biden and the first female vice president in U.S. history would lead the country out of the pandemic and economic crisis if elected.

It appears from the lineup card that Obama will close out the night on Wednesday. Biden served eight years as vice president under Obama, the nation’s first Black president.

Former first lady Michelle Obama Michelle LeVaughn Robinson ObamaJill Biden says she plans to continue teaching if she becomes first lady Michelle Obama, Sanders, Kasich to be featured on first night of Democratic convention: report Democratic convention lineup to include Ocasio-Cortez, Clinton, Warren: reports MORE, a pop culture icon with a best-selling memoir, will close out the first night of the convention. Monday evening will also feature speeches from Sanders and Kasich, with a focus on the challenges the U.S. faces in dealing with COVID-19, unemployment and racial injustice.

Former President Clinton will speak on Tuesday before the night’s events are closed out by Biden's wife, Jill Biden. Ocasio-Cortez also has a speaking role that evening, when the theme will be about making sure the government works toward the national interest, rather than for the political interests of insiders.

Leading up to Biden’s acceptance speech on Thursday night, the party will showcase testimonials about Biden’s character, with remarks from people like former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Pete ButtigiegCNN's Ana Navarro to host Biden roundtable on making 'Trump a one-term president' Former Indiana Gov. Joe Kernan dies How Republicans can embrace environmentalism and win MORE and Sens. Chris Coons Christopher (Chris) Andrew CoonsWary GOP eyes Meadows shift from brick-thrower to dealmaker On The Money: Pessimism grows as coronavirus talks go down to the wire | Jobs report poised to light fire under COVID-19 talks | Tax preparers warn unemployment recipients could owe IRS Senators introduce bill to block Trump armed drone sale measure MORE (D-Del.), Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerSenators ask for removal of tariffs on EU food, wine, spirits: report Senate Democrats demand answers on migrant child trafficking during pandemic Senate Democrats push to include free phone calls for incarcerated people in next relief package MORE (D-N.J.) and Tammy Baldwin Tammy Suzanne BaldwinDemocrats try to force Trump to boost medical supplies production Senate Democrats demand answers on migrant child trafficking during pandemic Biden: I'll have a running mate picked next week MORE (D-Wis.).

The Democratic National Committee said other national leaders, advocates and celebrities will be added in the coming days.