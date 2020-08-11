Michelle Obama urges Americans to vote early, by mail

Former first lady Michelle Obama Michelle LeVaughn Robinson ObamaJill Biden says she plans to continue teaching if she becomes first lady Michelle Obama, Sanders, Kasich to be featured on first night of Democratic convention: report Democratic convention lineup to include Ocasio-Cortez, Clinton, Warren: reports MORE urged Americans to vote by mail or vote early ahead of the approaching November elections amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Obama called on Americans to make sure they and those around them are registered to vote and are educated on their options for early voting or voting by mail. Her message was part of a video message released Tuesday by When We All Vote, an organization the former first lady helped launch in 2018 to boost participation in elections.

“Fair and safe voting is gonna be more important than ever this year, and that’s why When We All Vote is fighting to expand vote-by-mail, in-person early voting and online voter registration,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Obama also called on Americans to “just spread the word.”

“Make sure your friends, families and communities are registered, know their rights and are fully prepared to vote by mail this year or vote early in person,” she said.

“Let’s get more folks across the country trained with the tools, the resources and the information they’ll need to vote, because this election couldn’t be more important,” she added.

Federal Elections Commission Commissioner Ellen Weintraub, a Democrat, on Monday said that mail-in and absentee voting will be a “preferred alternative” for many voters this year due to the pandemic.

She also pushed for more federal funding for states and localities as they adjust to ramp up mail-in voting programs and provide safety measures for voters who choose to vote in person in November.

President Trump Donald John TrumpTeachers union launches 0K ad buy calling for education funding in relief bill FDA head pledges 'we will not cut corners' on coronavirus vaccine Let our values drive COVID-19 liability protection MORE has been vocal about his opposition to mail-in voting, claiming that the practice leads to voter fraud. However, there is no evidence that supports the claim that mail-in voting leads to criminal activity.

Weintraub also said there is no substantial risk of fraud involved with mail-in voting.