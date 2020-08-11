Meghan Markle plans to vote in November elections

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, also known as Meghan Markle Meghan MarklePrince Harry and Meghan sign with speaking agency that represents Obamas The Hill's Coronavirus Report: Rep. Mark Takano says Congress must extend worker benefits expiring in July; WHO reports record spike in global cases Meghan Markle calls current events in US 'devastating' MORE, says that she plans to vote in the upcoming U.S. elections.

Markle, a U.S. citizen who was born in Los Angeles, opened up about her decision in an article featured in Marie Claire's August digital issue on Tuesday.

"I know what it's like to have a voice, and also what it's like to feel voiceless," she said. "I also know that so many men and women have put their lives on the line for us to be heard. And that opportunity, that fundamental right, is in our ability to exercise our right to vote and to make all of our voices heard."

The duchess went on to quote New Zealand suffragist Kate Sheppard.

"'Do not think your single vote does not matter much. The rain that refreshes the parched ground is made up of single drops,'" Markle quoted. "That is why I vote."

The former "Suits" actor did not specify whom she will support, but she publicly voiced her opposition to President Trump Donald John TrumpTeachers union launches 0K ad buy calling for education funding in relief bill FDA head pledges 'we will not cut corners' on coronavirus vaccine Let our values drive COVID-19 liability protection MORE before joining the royal family in 2016, calling him "divisive" and "misogynistic."

The move is something of a break in tradition for British royals, who historically have remained apolitical.

Markle married Prince Harry, who is sixth in line to the British throne, in 2018. The couple announced their decision to step down as working, senior members of the royal family earlier this year and relocated to Los Angeles.

The two have since devoted their time to a number of charitable endeavors and have spoken out on issues ranging from technology to human rights.

Markle last month made her first public speech since her decision to step down as a senior royal at the Girl Up’s Leadership Summit, urging listeners to take on powerful institutions.

“Those in the halls and corridors and places of power, from lawmakers to world leaders and executives — all of those people, they depend on you more than you will ever depend on them,” she said. “And here’s the thing, they know this.”

Markle is set to moderate a discussion for the 19th Represents Virtual Summit on Friday. Other speakers at the event include former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonHarris favored as Biden edges closer to VP pick Ron Johnson subpoenas documents from FBI director as part of Russia origins probe Juan Williams: Older voters won't forgive Trump for COVID MORE, Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisHarris favored as Biden edges closer to VP pick The Hill's Campaign Report: LIVE: Trump from Gettysburg | The many unknowns of 2020 | Omar among those facing primary challenges Sens. Markey, Cruz clash over coronavirus relief: 'It's not a goddamn joke Ted' MORE (D-Calif.), Melinda Gates and former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.