Kasich on decision to speak at Democratic convention: America needs to go in a different direction

Former Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich defended his decision to speak at the upcoming Democratic National Convention in support of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump says he is 'seriously' considering a capital gains tax cut Why Joe Biden is in trouble Harris favored as Biden edges closer to VP pick MORE.

Kasich didn’t support President Trump in 2016, but he did not go so far as to back Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonHarris favored as Biden edges closer to VP pick Ron Johnson subpoenas documents from FBI director as part of Russia origins probe Juan Williams: Older voters won't forgive Trump for COVID MORE. This year, he said his conscience drove his decision to take more of an active role against Trump’s campaign for reelection.

“The reason I didn't support Trump last time is I was afraid he would be a divider and not a unifier ... unfortunately, as I’ve watched him over the last 3 1/2 years now he's continued to do that, and I don’t think the country does well when we’re divided,” Kasich said Monday on CNN’s “Out Front”

“I had to search my conscience when the Democrats asked me to speak, I had to think about it, and I believe we need a new direction. We just can't keep going the way that we’re going,” he added.

I will be speaking at the #DNC Convention because I believe that America needs to go in a different direction.



I've searched my conscience and I believe the best way forward is for change - to bring unity where there has been division. And to bring about a healing in America. pic.twitter.com/sfnBGBF3kG — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) August 11, 2020

Kasich is scheduled to speak on Monday, the first day of the convention.

The former GOP governor said he disagrees with Biden on some issues but said at the end of the day he sees Biden as a “man of faith” with a history of bringing people together.

“He can restore civility,” Kasich said. “And I don't think he'll go hard left, I think he's a pretty tough guy. So I'm comfortable with the fact that he’ll be our leader.”

Kasich also urged other Republicans to come out in support of Biden in his campaign against Trump.

“Take off your partisan hat and vote on the basis of what your conscience tells you about the future of your country, not just for yourself but for your kids as well,” he said.

The former governor also dismissed concerns about being rejected by his party over his decision to support Biden at the convention.

“I’m a Republican, but the Republican Party has always been my vehicle but never my master,” he said. “You have to do what you think is right in your heart, and I’m comfortable here.”