Poll: Tina Smith's lead over probable GOP challenger within margin of error in Minnesota Senate race

Sen. Tina Smith Tina Flint SmithSenate Democrats demand answers on migrant child trafficking during pandemic Cook Political Report shifts several Senate races toward Democrats On The Money: GOP mulls short-term unemployment extension | White House, Senate GOP strike deal on B for coronavirus testing MORE (D-Minn.) is statistically tied with her probable Republican challenger, former Rep. Jason Lewis Jason Mark LewisTwo swing-district Democrats raise impeachment calls after whistleblower reports GOP Senate candidate said Republicans have 'dual loyalties' to Israel The Hill's Campaign Report: Democratic field begins to shrink ahead of critical stretch MORE, according to a new poll.

Smith has 48 percent support compared to Lewis’s 45 percent, according to an Emerson College poll released Tuesday. Smith’s 3-point lead is within the poll’s 3.6 percentage point margin of error.

The poll found an additional 7 percent of voters are still undecided.

The results of the survey were released the day of the Minnesota primary. Lewis is expected to win the primary race, but he’s heading into a tough battle against Smith in November.

A Republican has not won statewide office in Minnesota since 2006. The state's last Republican senator was Norm Coleman, who left office in 2009 after losing to former Sen. Al Franken Alan (Al) Stuart FrankenCNN publishes first Al Franken op-ed since resignation Political world mourns loss of comedian Jerry Stiller Maher to Tara Reade on timing of sexual assault allegation: 'Why wait until Biden is our only hope?' MORE (D).

Smith succeeded Franken, assuming office Jan. 3, 2018, after Franken resigned. She won a special general election in 2018, but is seeking election to her first full term.

The Cook Political Report rates the race between Smith and Lewis “solid” for the Democratic candidate. Smith has also far outraised Lewis. The Democrat has raised more than $10 million, while Lewis has raised about $2.5 million, according to the Federal Election Commission records.

Lewis was a radio show host and conservative commentator for years. In 2016, he won a seat in Minnesota’s 2nd District, but he only served one term after he was unseated by Democrat Angie Craig.

Ahead of the primary, though, Lewis gained a public endorsement from President Trump Donald John TrumpTeachers union launches 0K ad buy calling for education funding in relief bill FDA head pledges 'we will not cut corners' on coronavirus vaccine Let our values drive COVID-19 liability protection MORE. The president tweeted his support for Lewis on Monday, calling him a “proven leader who will help us Lower your Taxes, Protect our Communities and Defend your Second Amendment.”

The Emerson poll is based on surveys with 733 likely registered voters. The surveys were conducted Aug. 8-10. There is a margin of error of 3.6 percentage points.