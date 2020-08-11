Bowman pauses endorsement of Alex Morse after allegations of inappropriate sexual relations

Progressive House candidate Jamaal Bowman said on Tuesday that he is putting a "pause" on his endorsement of Massachusetts congressional candidate Alex Morse (D) after allegations surfaced that the Holyoke, Mass., mayor engaged in inappropriate sexual relations with college students.

"As a school principal, I believe it’s important to listen to students and to be sensitive to the unequal power dynamics in these relationships," Bowman said in a statement to the Hill. "That’s why I’ve decided to put a pause on my endorsement and any campaign activity for Alex Morse while we learn more about the situation."

Morse campaigned for Bowman in June during the New York progressive's primary challenge against 16-term Rep. Eliot Engel Eliot Lance EngelOvernight Defense: Esper confirms plans to drop below 5,000 troops in Afghanistan | State Department says it's cleared of wrongdoing in emergency arms sales before investigation's release State says it will be cleared by watchdog report US 'deeply concerned' over election in Belarus MORE (D-N.Y.) in the state's 16th District.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bowman's statement comes after the Sunrise Movement suspended its campaigning for Morse. Additionally, the group’s Western Massachusetts Coalition announced on Monday that its members voted to rescind its endorsement of the Holyoke mayor.

Morse is facing an investigation into allegations that he had sexual relationships with students while teaching at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst.

The mayor has maintained that the relationships were consensual and that he did not use his position of power as mayor or as a lecturer to take advantage of students.