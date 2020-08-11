Biden leads Trump by 5 points in Wisconsin: poll

A new poll finds presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump says he is 'seriously' considering a capital gains tax cut Why Joe Biden is in trouble Harris favored as Biden edges closer to VP pick MORE leading President Trump Donald John TrumpTeachers union launches 0K ad buy calling for education funding in relief bill FDA head pledges 'we will not cut corners' on coronavirus vaccine Let our values drive COVID-19 liability protection MORE by 5 points in Wisconsin, a key battleground state that Trump won narrowly in 2016.

The latest Marquette University survey finds Biden with 49 percent support and Trump at 44 percent among all registered voters. That is mostly unchanged from the same poll in June, when Biden led by 6 points.

Among likely voters in Wisconsin, Biden leads by a 48 to 42 percent margin, a slightly closer race than the same poll in June, when he led by 8 points.

Pollsters found that Democrats and Republicans are equally energized, with about two-thirds from each party saying they are excited to vote. Only 37 percent of independents say they’re excited to vote.

Forty-six percent of voters also say they plan to cast their ballots in person on Election Day, compared to 35 percent who say they will vote absentee and 12 percent who will vote early and in person.

About two-thirds of Republicans say they will vote in person on Election Day, while a majority of Democrats, 55 percent, say they will take advantage of absentee balloting.

The Marquette University poll of 801 registered voters was conducted from Aug. 4 to Aug. 9 and has a 3.9 percentage point margin of error. The survey of 675 likely voters has a 4.2 percentage point margin of error.