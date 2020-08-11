RNC to livestream Trump's nomination, allow limited group of reporters

President Trump Donald John TrumpTeachers union launches 0K ad buy calling for education funding in relief bill FDA head pledges 'we will not cut corners' on coronavirus vaccine Let our values drive COVID-19 liability protection MORE's formal renomination as the GOP's presidential nominee will be livestreamed and covered in-person by a "limited group of reporters," the Republican National Convention announced Tuesday, following reports that the event would be closed to the press.

The convention's Committee on Arrangements said in a press release that the event in Charlotte would be broadcast live via major news networks and C-SPAN. The number of journalists allowed to attend will be restricted, however, due to social distancing requirements amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Given the in-person capacity limitations by the state of North Carolina due to COVID-19, the group will be small as to meet capacity and social-distancing restrictions in place," the RNC said in a release.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump is expected to be in Charlotte for the renomination Aug. 24, though he will deliver his acceptance speech elsewhere. He has cited the White House and the battlefield at Gettysburg as two potential backdrops.

Six delegates from each state and territory are expected to attend the renomination, with 336 delegates in total.

The RNC drew backlash earlier this month when a spokesperson said the nomination would be held behind closed doors, citing restrictions from the pandemic. The GOP walked back its statement days later and clarified that no final decision had been made.

The event has always been public in the past as part of a week of events for each party to celebrate and publicize its nominee.

Trump earlier this year attempted to relocate the convention proceedings from Charlotte to Jacksonville, Fla., pointing to the social distancing and masking restrictions in place in North Carolina.

But as COVID-19 cases spiked across Florida and other parts of the country, the president caved and announced there would be no large in-person convention.

Instead, the party will conduct business meetings and the nomination in North Carolina, while the president gives his acceptance speech from another location.