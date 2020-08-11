The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden picks Harris as running mate

Welcome to The Hill’s Campaign Report, your daily rundown on all the latest news in the 2020 presidential, Senate and House races. Did someone forward this to you? Click here to subscribe.

We’re Julia Manchester, Max Greenwood and Jonathan Easley. Here’s what we’re watching today on the campaign trail.

IT'S OFFICIAL: Biden picks Harris as his running mate

ADVERTISEMENT

Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump says he is 'seriously' considering a capital gains tax cut Why Joe Biden is in trouble Harris favored as Biden edges closer to VP pick MORE has selected Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisHarris favored as Biden edges closer to VP pick The Hill's Campaign Report: LIVE: Trump from Gettysburg | The many unknowns of 2020 | Omar among those facing primary challenges Sens. Markey, Cruz clash over coronavirus relief: 'It's not a goddamn joke Ted' MORE (D-Calif.) to be his running mate, ending months of speculation over one of the most consequential decisions of his 2020 presidential bid.

Biden explained his choice in an email to supporters on Tuesday afternoon, saying that in the midst of three national crises — the coronavirus pandemic, an economic recession and civil unrest over racial injustice — he needs “someone working alongside me who is smart, tough, and ready to lead.”

“Kamala is that person,” he said.

The pick isn’t particularly surprising. We already knew before Tuesday that Harris was among the finalists for the vice presidential nomination, along with former national security adviser Susan Rice, Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenOvernight Health Care: Nearly 100,000 children tested positive for coronavirus over two weeks last month | Democrats deny outreach to Trump since talks collapsed | California public health chief quits suddenly On The Money: Administration defends Trump executive orders | CBO reports skyrocketing deficit | Government pauses Kodak loan pending review Harris favored as Biden edges closer to VP pick MORE (D-Mass.) and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Gretchen WhitmerThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Trump to Democratic negotiators: 'They know my phone number' Harris favored as Biden edges closer to VP pick Willie Brown: Kamala Harris should 'politely decline' any offer to be Biden's running mate MORE (D), among others.

In choosing Harris, Biden will bring into his campaign a rising star in the Democratic Party and a former primary opponent who is already a known quantity to many voters. At the same time, Biden has been under pressure to choose a woman of color as his running mate as an acknowledgment of the crucial role Black voters have played in his electoral coalition.

The announcement comes less than a week before the start of the Democratic National Convention, when Biden will formally accept the party’s nomination.

ADVERTISEMENT

But even before Tuesday there were signs that a VP announcement was imminent. Biden had finished interviewing the finalists for the job, and the four-person team tasked with helping with the selection process had effectively disbanded.

With the announcement out of the way, the final months of campaigning are set to begin in earnest.

Next week's DNC will take place virtually over four days and feature former President Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama Michelle LeVaughn Robinson ObamaJill Biden says she plans to continue teaching if she becomes first lady Michelle Obama, Sanders, Kasich to be featured on first night of Democratic convention: report Democratic convention lineup to include Ocasio-Cortez, Clinton, Warren: reports MORE, former President Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonHarris favored as Biden edges closer to VP pick Ron Johnson subpoenas documents from FBI director as part of Russia origins probe Juan Williams: Older voters won't forgive Trump for COVID MORE. Prominent progressives, such as Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThe Hill's Campaign Report: LIVE: Trump from Gettysburg | The many unknowns of 2020 | Omar among those facing primary challenges Trump's personality is as much a problem as his performance Sierra Club endorses Biden for president MORE (I-Vt.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezThe Hill's Campaign Report: LIVE: Trump from Gettysburg | The many unknowns of 2020 | Omar among those facing primary challenges Michelle Obama, Sanders, Kasich to be featured on first night of Democratic convention: report Democratic convention lineup to include Ocasio-Cortez, Clinton, Warren: reports MORE (D-N.Y.), will have speaking roles, as will former Gov. John Kasich (Ohio), a Republican who opposes President Trump Donald John TrumpTeachers union launches 0K ad buy calling for education funding in relief bill FDA head pledges 'we will not cut corners' on coronavirus vaccine Let our values drive COVID-19 liability protection MORE.

There was not room for everyone who wanted to speak, apparently:

Maybe I endorsed against one too many incumbents. — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) August 11, 2020

The Republicans have not released a speaking schedule but did lay out their tentative plans for a live-streamed convention that will be mostly devoid of in-person attendees.

There had been reports that the GOP event would be closed to the press, but the Republican National Committee said Tuesday that will not be the case. A “limited group of reporters” will be able to attend in-person. The event will also be live streamed and is expected to be broadcast live by the major networks. The Hill's Brett Samuels has the details.

PRIMARY ELECTIONS:

A friendly reminder…

There are primaries tonight in Connecticut, Minnesota, Vermont and Wisconsin, plus primary runoffs in Georgia and South Dakota. We ran through this in yesterday’s edition of Campaign Report, but here’s a quick reminder of what races to watch:

POLLING ROUNDUP:

With less than a week to go before the Democratic convention, Biden leads Trump by 10 points nationally in the latest Monmouth University Poll. The Hill’s Niall Stanage has a great piece that examines five ways Trump could come back.

But Republicans got some good news for the first time in a while on Tuesday.

A new survey of Minnesota from Emerson Polling found that Trump is within the margin of error in the North Star state. That’s a potentially huge development if the poll is not an outlier.

The Trump campaign has been talking about potential opportunities to expand the map, but the polling has not indicated that he is within reach in targeted blue states, such as Minnesota, New Hampshire, Maine and New Mexico.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Emerson survey also found Sen. Tina Smith Tina Flint SmithSenate Democrats demand answers on migrant child trafficking during pandemic Cook Political Report shifts several Senate races toward Democrats On The Money: GOP mulls short-term unemployment extension | White House, Senate GOP strike deal on B for coronavirus testing MORE (D-Minn.) with only a narrow lead over her expected challenger, former Rep. Jason Lewis Jason Mark LewisTwo swing-district Democrats raise impeachment calls after whistleblower reports GOP Senate candidate said Republicans have 'dual loyalties' to Israel The Hill's Campaign Report: Democratic field begins to shrink ahead of critical stretch MORE (R-Minn.).

And many political analysts had written off Sen. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyCoronavirus deal key to Republicans protecting Senate majority From a Republican donor to Senate GOP: Remove marriage penalty or risk alienating voters Hillicon Valley: Facebook bans ads from pro-Trump PAC | Uber reports big drop in revenue | US offers M reward for election interference info MORE (R-Ariz.), who has been trailing by a wide margin in most recent polls against Democrat Mark Kelly. However, a new Arizona Public Opinion Pulse survey finds the race has tightened to only 5 points.

Of course, Trump is still predominantly on defense. A new SurveyUSA poll of Georgia found Biden with a 2-point lead. Biden also leads by 5 points in Wisconsin, according to the latest Marquette University survey.

BACK IN THE SPOTLIGHT:

Michelle Obama has not been involved much in Biden’s campaign, but she’s been a vocal advocate this year for voting by mail, which is taking on new significance amid the coronavirus. The former first lady released a video message on Tuesday for the group she founded, When We All Vote:

ADVERTISEMENT

“Make sure your friends, families and communities are registered, know their rights and are fully prepared to vote by mail this year or vote early in person. Let’s get more folks across the country trained with the tools, the resources and the information they’ll need to vote, because this election couldn’t be more important.”

A new study by The New York Times found that 75 percent of U.S. voters will have access to mail balloting this year.

PROGRESSIVE HOUSE CANDIDATE CONTROVERSY:

In Massachusetts’s 1st District, progressive House candidate Alex Morse is grappling with allegations that he had inappropriate relationships with college students during his time as a lecturer at the University of Massachusetts.

MARK YOUR CALENDARS:

We’re 7 days away from the beginning of the Democratic National Convention, 14 days from the beginning of the Republican National Convention, 50 days from the first presidential debate and 85 days out from Election Day.

A royal break in tradition: Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, known to most Americans as Meghan Markle Meghan MarklePrince Harry and Meghan sign with speaking agency that represents Obamas The Hill's Coronavirus Report: Rep. Mark Takano says Congress must extend worker benefits expiring in July; WHO reports record spike in global cases Meghan Markle calls current events in US 'devastating' MORE, revealed in Marie Claire’s August digital issue that she will be casting her vote in the U.S. elections in November.

"I know what it's like to have a voice, and also what it's like to feel voiceless," Markle said. "I also know that so many men and women have put their lives on the line for us to be heard. And that opportunity, that fundamental right, is in our ability to exercise our right to vote and to make all of our voices heard."

This is a big deal because members of Britain’s royal family remain apolitical, and abstain from voting in elections. But things are different for Markel, who is a U.S. citizen, living in Los Angeles.

And while she didn’t specify who she’ll be voting for, we do know that Markle voiced her opposition to President Trump prior to marrying into the royal family, referring to him as “misogynistic” and “divisive.”