Women on Biden's rumored VP short list tweet support for choice of Harris

A number of the women thought to be on presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's shortlist for vice president tweeted their support of his choice of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.).

Harris is the first Black woman and first Asian American person to be a vice presidential candidate in American history. Biden's rumored shortlist included several other women of color, including Reps. Val Demings (D-Fla.) and Karen Bass (D-Calif.), former national security adviser Susan Rice, former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.).

"In this time of crises, we deserve leadership that will not only put America back on track, but build back better," Demings said in a statement. "The Biden/Harris ticket promises to restore America's faith that we can defeat COVID-19, save our crippled economy, restore honor and integrity to the White House, protect the rights, liberty, and safety of the American people, and expand access to health care and opportunity for all."

Abrams tweeted that she was "thrilled" to support the ticket, while Rice said that she would do her "utmost to help them win and govern."

Bass added in her own series of tweets: "California is better because of her work as Attorney General and stronger because of her work as Senator. Now all Americans will benefit from her work as Vice President."

Thrilled to support @KamalaHarris as next VP. I was honored to speak with @JoeBiden at length over the weekend and again today. His focus on reaching out to every corner of our country speaks to how he will lead us. I look forward to doing all I can for Team #BidenHarris! — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) August 11, 2020

My warmest congratulations to ⁦@KamalaHarris⁩. I am confident Biden-Harris will prove to be a winning ticket. I will do my utmost to help them win and govern. pic.twitter.com/9pfJggZSV9 — Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) August 11, 2020

@KamalaHarris is a great choice for Vice President.



Her tenacious pursuit of justice and relentless advocacy for the people is what is needed right now. 1/ pic.twitter.com/Fnv9SgWxDc — Karen Bass (@KarenBassTweets) August 11, 2020

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) were also reportedly on Biden's shortlist.

"I am extraordinarily proud to support @KamalaHarris and @JoeBiden! They will be a fierce team to Build America Back Better," the governor tweeted.

I am extraordinarily proud to support @KamalaHarris and @JoeBiden! They will be a fierce team to Build America Back Better. #WeHaveHerBack pic.twitter.com/pxNnv5bGD2 — Gretchen Whitmer (@gretchenwhitmer) August 11, 2020

In a statement, Biden cited Harris' "record of accomplishment" as to why he chose her.

"There is no door Kamala won’t knock on, no stone she’ll leave unturned, if it means making life better — for the people," Biden said. "She will wake up every day — like I will — thinking about how to make life better for people. How to rebuild our country back better. How to make it more just. How to win the next fight in the battle for the soul of this nation."

Biden and Harris are slated to address the media for the first time as running mates on Wednesday from Biden's hometown of Wilmington, Del.

They will officially accept the party’s nominations at the Democratic National Convention next week.