California Dems back Yang after he expresses disappointment over initial DNC lineup

Two Democratic California lawmakers threw their support behind Andrew Yang Andrew YangProgressive candidate Bush talks about her upset primary win over Rep. Clay Is this the end of the 'college experience'? Biden campaign to take over 'Supernatural' star's Instagram for interview MORE after he expressed disappointment over being left off the initial Democratic National Convention speakers' lineup.

Rep. Ted Lieu Ted W. LieuGOP official says Elizabeth Warren 'endorses voter fraud' after joke about Bailey voting for Biden Milley confirms soldiers deployed to DC amid unrest were given bayonets Trump campaign touts 4M online viewers for Tulsa rally MORE (D-Calif.) and Rep. Ro Khanna Rohit (Ro) KhannaCongress must enact a plan to keep government workers safe Sanders supporters launch six-figure ad campaign explaining why they're voting for Biden Schiff, Khanna call for free masks for all Americans in coronavirus aid package MORE (D-Calif.) both took to Twitter to criticize the DNC, which announced its initial lineup of keynote speakers on Tuesday morning. Yang, a former Democratic presidential candidate, was not among the list of speakers.

Lieu addressed his post to the DNC and pointed out that Asian Americans are “the fastest increasing group in America, including in multiple swing states.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The gross underrepresentation of Asian American speakers in the four days of the DNC Convention is tone deaf and a slap in the face,” the congressman posted.

Dear @DNC: Asian Americans are the fastest increasing group in America, including in multiple swing states. The gross underrepresentation of Asian American speakers in the four days of the DNC Convention is tone deaf and a slap in the face. https://t.co/PkBRrVFUgO — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) August 11, 2020

Khanna’s post also advocated for Yang to speak at the convention, which the former 2020 candidate replied to and thanked him for.

“It’s absurd to exclude him given the campaign he ran,” he tweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT

.@AndrewYang should speak at the convention. It’s absurd to exclude him given the campaign he ran. — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) August 11, 2020

The criticism against the DNC came after Yang reacted on Twitter to the list of convention speakers, saying, “I’ve got to be honest I kind of expected to speak.”

The former 2020 candidate followed with a second tweet suggesting, “Maybe I endorsed against one too many incumbents.”

I’ve got to be honest I kind of expected to speak. — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) August 11, 2020

Maybe I endorsed against one too many incumbents. — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) August 11, 2020

A DNC spokesperson told The Hill that Yang was among a list of former 2020 candidates who would be speaking during two segments about the status of America and how they will work with former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump says he is 'seriously' considering a capital gains tax cut Why Joe Biden is in trouble Harris favored as Biden edges closer to VP pick MORE.

Other former candidates involved in these segments include Yang, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThe Hill's Campaign Report: LIVE: Trump from Gettysburg | The many unknowns of 2020 | Omar among those facing primary challenges Trump's personality is as much a problem as his performance Sierra Club endorses Biden for president MORE (I-Vt.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenOvernight Health Care: Nearly 100,000 children tested positive for coronavirus over two weeks last month | Democrats deny outreach to Trump since talks collapsed | California public health chief quits suddenly On The Money: Administration defends Trump executive orders | CBO reports skyrocketing deficit | Government pauses Kodak loan pending review Harris favored as Biden edges closer to VP pick MORE (D-Mass.), former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg Pete ButtigiegCNN's Ana Navarro to host Biden roundtable on making 'Trump a one-term president' Former Indiana Gov. Joe Kernan dies How Republicans can embrace environmentalism and win MORE, Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy KlobucharSenate Democrats demand answers on migrant child trafficking during pandemic Senate Democrats push to include free phone calls for incarcerated people in next relief package Lobbying world MORE (D-Minn.), Tom Steyer Tom SteyerSteyer endorses reparations bill, commits to working with Jackson Lee Progressive group launches M pro-Biden ad buy targeting young voters The Hill's Campaign Report: Jacksonville mandates face coverings as GOP convention approaches MORE, Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisHarris favored as Biden edges closer to VP pick The Hill's Campaign Report: LIVE: Trump from Gettysburg | The many unknowns of 2020 | Omar among those facing primary challenges Sens. Markey, Cruz clash over coronavirus relief: 'It's not a goddamn joke Ted' MORE (D-Calif.), Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerSenators ask for removal of tariffs on EU food, wine, spirits: report Senate Democrats demand answers on migrant child trafficking during pandemic Senate Democrats push to include free phone calls for incarcerated people in next relief package MORE (D-N.J.) and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro Julian CastroThe Memo: Trump team pounces on Biden gaffes Goya fury underscores Biden need to attract Latino support Trump tweets his support for Goya Foods amid boycott MORE, among others.

Some former candidates, including Sanders and Warren, will have keynote speaking slots, which were announced Tuesday morning.

Yang ran on a platform primarily supporting universal basic income before he dropped out of the presidential race following the New Hampshire primary results in February.

Former Vice President Joe Biden will accept the Democratic nomination for president at next week’s convention.

The DNC has announced several well-known speakers for the four-day event, including both former President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama Michelle LeVaughn Robinson ObamaJill Biden says she plans to continue teaching if she becomes first lady Michelle Obama, Sanders, Kasich to be featured on first night of Democratic convention: report Democratic convention lineup to include Ocasio-Cortez, Clinton, Warren: reports MORE as well as former President Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonHarris favored as Biden edges closer to VP pick Ron Johnson subpoenas documents from FBI director as part of Russia origins probe Juan Williams: Older voters won't forgive Trump for COVID MORE.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Andrew CuomoGovernors air frustrations with Trump on unemployment plans State aid emerges as major hurdle to reviving COVID-19 talks Nearly 100,000 children tested positive for coronavirus over two weeks last month MORE (D), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezThe Hill's Campaign Report: LIVE: Trump from Gettysburg | The many unknowns of 2020 | Omar among those facing primary challenges Michelle Obama, Sanders, Kasich to be featured on first night of Democratic convention: report Democratic convention lineup to include Ocasio-Cortez, Clinton, Warren: reports MORE (D-N.Y.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and former Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) will all speak during the convention.

Biden’s running mate, announced Tuesday to be Sen. Kamala Harris (D), also has been scheduled to speak.