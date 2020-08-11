Biden touts Trump saying Harris would be 'fine choice' for VP pick

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump says he is 'seriously' considering a capital gains tax cut Why Joe Biden is in trouble Harris favored as Biden edges closer to VP pick MORE took a dig at President Trump Donald John TrumpTeachers union launches 0K ad buy calling for education funding in relief bill FDA head pledges 'we will not cut corners' on coronavirus vaccine Let our values drive COVID-19 liability protection MORE Tuesday night, highlighting the fact that Trump said recently that Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisHarris favored as Biden edges closer to VP pick The Hill's Campaign Report: LIVE: Trump from Gettysburg | The many unknowns of 2020 | Omar among those facing primary challenges Sens. Markey, Cruz clash over coronavirus relief: 'It's not a goddamn joke Ted' MORE, Biden's newly announced vice presidential pick, would be a "fine choice" for a running mate.

Trump made the comments at the end of July as he was leaving the White House to fly to Texas.

"I think she’d be a fine choice. Kamala Harris. A fine choice," Trump told reporters.

The Biden campaign included the quote in a release to supporters.

After months of speculation and the Democratic National Convention next week, Biden on Tuesday afternoon announced that Harris would be his running mate.

Harris is the first Black woman and first Asian American person to be a vice presidential candidate in American history.

In a statement, Biden cited Harris' "record of accomplishment" as to why he chose her.

"There is no door Kamala won’t knock on, no stone she’ll leave unturned, if it means making life better — for the people," Biden said. "She will wake up every day — like I will — thinking about how to make life better for people. How to rebuild our country back better. How to make it more just. How to win the next fight in the battle for the soul of this nation."

The Trump campaign didn't waste anytime to launch an opening salvo towards the finalized Democratic ticket. In a new attack ad aimed at Harris, the senator is labeled as "a phony."

"Clearly, Phony Kamala will abandon her own morals, as well as try to bury her record as a prosecutor, in order to appease the anti-police extremists controlling the Democrat Party," Katrina Pierson, senior adviser to the Trump campaign, said.