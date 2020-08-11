NAACP seeks to boost Black voter turnout in six states

The NAACP is looking to boost turnout among Black voters in six swing states ahead of the presidential election.

The effort looks to use 200,000 “high-propensity” Black voters, or those who have cast ballots in recent races, to encourage “low-frequency” Black voters to either mail in votes or head to the polls in Florida, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. The drive’s goal is to increase Black turnout by 5 percent from 2016.

“We’ve seen the outcome of when we have a drop in voter activity in the Black community,” NAACP President Derrick Johnson told Reuters, which was the first to report on the effort. “We have racism germinating from the White House.”

The effort comes as Democrats seek to boost turnout among voters of color after a drop off in 2016, which hurt then-candidate Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonHarris favored as Biden edges closer to VP pick Ron Johnson subpoenas documents from FBI director as part of Russia origins probe Juan Williams: Older voters won't forgive Trump for COVID MORE in key states, including swing states like Michigan and Pennsylvania.

The party is also hoping that momentum from protests across the nation over systemic racism since the May death of George Floyd will translate into voter enthusiasm in November.

The announcement comes the same day as former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump says he is 'seriously' considering a capital gains tax cut Why Joe Biden is in trouble Harris favored as Biden edges closer to VP pick MORE tapped Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisHarris favored as Biden edges closer to VP pick The Hill's Campaign Report: LIVE: Trump from Gettysburg | The many unknowns of 2020 | Omar among those facing primary challenges Sens. Markey, Cruz clash over coronavirus relief: 'It's not a goddamn joke Ted' MORE (D-Calif.) to be his running-mate, marking the first time a Black woman has appeared on a major party’s presidential ticket.