Trump campaign labels Harris 'Biden's liberal handler' in new ad

President Trump's reelection campaign labeled Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) as presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden's "liberal handler" in an ad released Tuesday.

The president’s reelection campaign zeroed in on Harris in a second ad after Biden announced on Tuesday afternoon that he had selected her to be his running mate. The Trump campaign ad condemns Harris for comments she has made on Medicare for All, gun reform, the Green New Deal and fracking, among other issues, characterizing her as a "socialist" candidate.

The spot begins with the phrase: “Meet phony Kamala Harris. Joe Biden’s new liberal handler.”

“She supports Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden wins Connecticut in final presidential primary of year Vermont Rep. Peter Welch easily wins primary Three pros and three cons to Biden picking Harris MORE’s socialist takeover of your health care” reads text that appears on screen that is followed by a clip of the California lawmaker saying “I have always supported Medicare for All.”

It also says that Harris “wants to ban private health insurance plans,” followed by a clip of her saying: “Let’s eliminate all that. Let’s move on.”

After going through a series of statements, the ad says, “Joe Biden is weak. He says he’s a ‘transition’ candidate. Phony Kamala Harris is his political living will.”

The Trump campaign released another ad minutes after Biden had declared the California senator to be his vice presidential candidate. Both ads seek to paint Harris as a far-left candidate who will influence Biden with her ideas.

Harris will be the first woman of color on a major party’s presidential ticket after she is nominated during the Democratic National Convention next week.