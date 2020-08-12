Trump: Harris 'the kind of opponent everyone dreams of'

President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocrat calls on White House to withdraw ambassador to Belarus nominee TikTok collected data from mobile devices to track Android users: report Peterson wins Minnesota House primary in crucial swing district MORE kept up his attacks on Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisNAACP seeks to boost Black voter turnout in six states Biden touts Trump saying Harris would be 'fine choice' for VP pick Kamala Harris: The conventional (and predictable) pick all along MORE (D-Calif.), who has named former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenNAACP seeks to boost Black voter turnout in six states Biden touts Trump saying Harris would be 'fine choice' for VP pick Kamala Harris: The conventional (and predictable) pick all along MORE’s running mate for the Democratic presidential ticket, saying early Wednesday she is “the kind of opponent everyone dreams of.”

“@KamalaHarris started strong in the Democrat Primaries, and finished weak, ultimately fleeing the race with almost zero support," Trump tweeted.

"That’s the kind of opponent everyone dreams of!”

.@KamalaHarris started strong in the Democrat Primaries, and finished weak, ultimately fleeing the race with almost zero support. That’s the kind of opponent everyone dreams of! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2020

Harris ended her presidential campaign last December after struggling to convert early enthusiasm into sustained support.

Trump's tweet came after his reelection released two ads attacking Harris, painting her as a far-left candidate. In an ad sent out on Twitter quickly after the Democratic ticket was finalized, the Trump campaign dubbed them "Slow Joe and Phony Kamala.”

In a statement, the Trump campaign attacked Harris over swipes she took at Biden during the primary debate and her history as a prosecutor, which has drawn criticism from progressives.

Harris will be the first woman of color on a major party’s presidential ticket after she is nominated during the Democratic National Convention next week.