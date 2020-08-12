Biden hits back after Trump's attacks on Harris

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenNAACP seeks to boost Black voter turnout in six states Biden touts Trump saying Harris would be 'fine choice' for VP pick Kamala Harris: The conventional (and predictable) pick all along MORE on Wednesday shot back after President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocrat calls on White House to withdraw ambassador to Belarus nominee TikTok collected data from mobile devices to track Android users: report Peterson wins Minnesota House primary in crucial swing district MORE complained that Biden's running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisNAACP seeks to boost Black voter turnout in six states Biden touts Trump saying Harris would be 'fine choice' for VP pick Kamala Harris: The conventional (and predictable) pick all along MORE (D-Calif.), was "nasty" to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughGOP leaders go into attack mode against Harris Kamala Harris: The right choice at the right time Trump says Harris was 'my No. 1 pick' for Biden's VP MORE.

"Donald Trump has already started his attacks, calling Kamala 'nasty,' whining about how she's 'mean' to his appointees," Biden said at a campaign event to introduce Harris as his running mate.

"It’s no surprise because whining is what Donald Trump does best, better than any president in American history," Biden said. "Is anyone surprised Donald Trump has a problem with a strong woman or strong women across the board?"

Biden: “Whining is what Donald Trump does best, better than any president in history. Is it any surprise he has a problem with strong women?” pic.twitter.com/PwiH9wcTrn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 12, 2020

Trump, in his first public comments on Tuesday after Harris was announced as the Democratic vice presidential candidate, repeatedly bemoaned Harris's questioning of Kavanaugh during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in 2018.

"She was extraordinarily nasty to Kavanaugh — Judge Kavanaugh then, now Justice Kavanaugh," Trump said during a press briefing. "She was nasty to a level that was just a horrible thing. ... And I won't forget that soon."

The president later repeated that Harris was "very nasty" to Biden during the Democratic primary.

"She was very disrespectful to Joe Biden, and it's hard to pick somebody that’s that disrespectful," Trump said. "She said things during the debates, during the Democrat primary debates, that were horrible about Sleepy Joe, and I would think that he wouldn't have picked."

The president has invoked the term "nasty" throughout his presidency to describe women in particular. He used the term to describe Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonNAACP seeks to boost Black voter turnout in six states California Dems back Yang after he expresses disappointment over initial DNC lineup The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden picks Harris as running mate MORE during one of their debates in 2016, and he has applied it to Meghan Markle Meghan MarkleThe Hill's Campaign Report: Biden picks Harris as running mate Meghan Markle plans to vote in November elections Prince Harry and Meghan sign with speaking agency that represents Obamas MORE and Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiKamala Harris makes history — as a Westerner On The Money: McConnell says it's time to restart coronavirus talks | New report finds majority of Americans support merger moratorium | Corporate bankruptcies on pace for 10-year high McConnell: Time to restart coronavirus talks MORE (D-Calif.).