Biden campaign raises record $26 million in one day after announcing VP pick

Joe Biden's campaign said Wednesday that it raised $26 million in the 24 hours after Biden announced Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) as his running mate.

"I have no doubt that I picked the right person to join me as the next vice president of the United States of America, and that's Sen. Kamala Harris," Biden said in Wilmington, Del., as he appeared with Harris for the first time publicly since the announcement.

"And it seems Americans all across this nation, at least at the outset here, agree with me," the presumptive Democratic nominee continued.

"Yesterday we had our best grassroots fundraising day of the campaign, more than double our previous record, and in doing so we set a single-day record for online political fundraising. I think I know why," he added.

Biden campaign spokesman TJ Ducklo tweeted that the fundraising haul included $150,000 from first-time contributors.

NEWS: @JoeBiden just announced in the last 24 hours since announcing @KamalaHarris would join the campaign as his running mate, we have raised $26 million -- including from 150k first time contributors.



In. One. Day. #BidenHarris2020 — TJ Ducklo (@TDucklo) August 12, 2020

President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocrat calls on White House to withdraw ambassador to Belarus nominee TikTok collected data from mobile devices to track Android users: report Peterson wins Minnesota House primary in crucial swing district MORE’s campaign outraised Biden last month, with Trump and the Republican National Committee combined bringing in $165 million, while Biden and the Democratic National Committee brought in $140 million.

As of last week, however, the campaigns were effectively tied in terms of cash on hand less than three months before the election.

If elected, Harris, a former 2020 Democratic primary contender, would be the first woman and the first person of color to serve as vice president.

Updated: 7:10 p.m.