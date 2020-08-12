Candidates on Biden's VP list were asked what they thought Trump would nickname them as part of process: report

Candidates on presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden Joe BidenNAACP seeks to boost Black voter turnout in six states Biden touts Trump saying Harris would be 'fine choice' for VP pick Kamala Harris: The conventional (and predictable) pick all along MORE’s list of potential running mates were reportedly asked what they thought President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocrat calls on White House to withdraw ambassador to Belarus nominee TikTok collected data from mobile devices to track Android users: report Peterson wins Minnesota House primary in crucial swing district MORE would nickname them if they were given the gig.

According to The Wall Street Journal, candidates on Biden’s list were asked the question by his search committee as part of the months-long vetting process.

During the last nine days of the process, the former vice president reportedly interviewed 11 finalists for the job. His committee vetted over 20 candidates in total over a three-month span before Biden eventually decided on Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisNAACP seeks to boost Black voter turnout in six states Biden touts Trump saying Harris would be 'fine choice' for VP pick Kamala Harris: The conventional (and predictable) pick all along MORE (D-Calif.) as his running mate this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

When discussing the search process during his first joint appearance with Harris as running mates on Tuesday, Biden said he approached the effort “with a seriousness of mind and purpose because this is a serious moment for our nation.”

“We are at one of those inflection points in our history. A life-changing election for our nation. And the choice we make this November is going to decide the future of America for a very long time,” he said. “I had great choices. But I have no doubt that the right person to join me as the next Vice President of the United States is Senator Kamala Harris.

“Kamala is smart. She’s tough. She’s experienced. She’s a proven fighter for the backbone of this country, the middle class and those struggling to get into the middle class. Kamala knows how to govern. She knows how to make the hard calls. She’s ready to do this job,” Biden added. “And we’re both ready to get to work rebuilding this nation.”

During the search process, campaign officials told The Wall Street Journal that Biden “felt a genuine personal connection” to Harris. They also told the paper that Harris expressed confidence in being able to challenge Trump, who has a reputation for attacking his opponents with insults and nicknames, some of which have a habit of sticking among his supporters.

Though it's only been one day since Biden named Harris as his running mate, the historic move, which makes Harris the first woman of color to run on a major party ticket, has already yielded a large amount of praise from centrists and progressives.

In the same 24-hour span, his campaign also reported raking in over $26 million in contributions, $150,000 of which came from first-time contributors.