Kamala Harris is now under the protection of Secret Service: report

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisCandidates on Biden's VP list were asked what they thought Trump would nickname them as part of process: report Bass on filling Harris's Senate spot: 'I'll keep all my options open' Election security advocates see strong ally in Harris MORE (D-Calif.), who became presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenRon Johnson signals some GOP senators concerned about his Obama-era probes On The Money: Pelosi, Mnuchin talk but make no progress on ending stalemate | Trump grabs 'third rail' of politics with payroll tax pause | Trump uses racist tropes to pitch fair housing repeal to 'suburban housewife' Biden commemorates anniversary of Charlottesville 'Unite the Right' rally: 'We are in a battle for the soul of our nation' MORE's running mate earlier this week, is now under Secret Service protection, according to a new report.

A law enforcement source told the network that Harris has the protection of the Secret Service, which is typical of running mates in presidential elections.

The Hill has reached out to the Biden campaign and the Secret Service for comment.

Harris was spotted in a motorcade in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday while en route to her first public appearance with Biden as his running mate in Delaware.

Biden and Harris used their first joint appearance as a presidential ticket to rip into President Trump Donald John TrumpNew Bob Woodward book will include details of 25 personal letters between Trump and Kim Jong Un On The Money: Pelosi, Mnuchin talk but make no progress on ending stalemate | Trump grabs 'third rail' of politics with payroll tax pause | Trump uses racist tropes to pitch fair housing repeal to 'suburban housewife' Biden commemorates anniversary of Charlottesville 'Unite the Right' rally: 'We are in a battle for the soul of our nation' MORE, particularly criticizing his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The president’s mismanagement of the pandemic has plunged us into the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression, and we’re experiencing a moral reckoning with racism and systemic injustice that has brought a new coalition of conscience to the streets of our country,” Harris said. “America is crying out for leadership.”

"[Trump] inherited the longest economic expansion in history from Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaBiden, Harris tear into Trump in first joint appearance The Hill's 12:30 Report: Biden, Harris's first day as running mates It's Harris — and we're not surprised MORE and Joe Biden," she added. "Then, like everything else he inherited, he ran it straight into the ground."

The former vice president also took the opportunity to praise Harris, citing her experience.

"She knows how to govern, how to make the hard calls, and she’s ready to do the job on day one," Biden said.