Pence on debating Harris: 'I can't wait'

Vice President Pence said Wednesday he “can’t wait” to debate Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisCandidates on Biden's VP list were asked what they thought Trump would nickname them as part of process: report Bass on filling Harris's Senate spot: 'I'll keep all my options open' Election security advocates see strong ally in Harris MORE (D-Calif.), named this week as former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenRon Johnson signals some GOP senators concerned about his Obama-era probes On The Money: Pelosi, Mnuchin talk but make no progress on ending stalemate | Trump grabs 'third rail' of politics with payroll tax pause | Trump uses racist tropes to pitch fair housing repeal to 'suburban housewife' Biden commemorates anniversary of Charlottesville 'Unite the Right' rally: 'We are in a battle for the soul of our nation' MORE's running mate.

“I think she is a skilled debater, but I can't wait to get to Salt Lake City and be on the stage with her,” Pence said in a Fox News interview with Sean Hannity Sean Patrick HannityQAnon supporter in Georgia heads into tight GOP runoff Sunday shows preview: White House, congressional Democrats unable to breach stalemate over coronavirus relief Tennessee primary battle turns nasty for Republicans MORE.

Pence said he wants to compare Biden’s record and the “radical left agenda,” which he argued Harris has embraced, with the “results of this president and this administration.”

The lone vice presidential debate is scheduled for October and will be held in Salt Lake City. President Trump Donald John TrumpNew Bob Woodward book will include details of 25 personal letters between Trump and Kim Jong Un On The Money: Pelosi, Mnuchin talk but make no progress on ending stalemate | Trump grabs 'third rail' of politics with payroll tax pause | Trump uses racist tropes to pitch fair housing repeal to 'suburban housewife' Biden commemorates anniversary of Charlottesville 'Unite the Right' rally: 'We are in a battle for the soul of our nation' MORE and Biden are expected to have three debates.

Trump and his campaign are seeking to tie Biden and Harris to the “radical left,” even though both have supported more moderate agendas than several of their former competitors in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary.

In their first joint public appearance as running mates, Biden and Harris both attacked Trump during their speeches from Delaware on Wednesday.

Harris accused the president of stocking racial division and slammed his handling of the coronavirus pandemic that has infected more than 5 million people in the U.S., claiming more than 160,000 lives.

“The president’s mismanagement of the pandemic has plunged us into the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression, and we’re experiencing a moral reckoning with racism and systemic injustice that has brought a new coalition of conscience to the streets of our country,” Harris said. “America is crying out for leadership.”