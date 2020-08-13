Bloomberg to speak at Democratic convention

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael BloombergEverytown on the NRA lawsuit: 'Come November, we're going to make sure they're out of power, too' Hillicon Valley: Trump raises idea of delaying election, faces swift bipartisan pushback | Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google release earnings reports | Senators ask Justice Department to investigate TikTok, Zoom Meme group joins with Lincoln Project in new campaign against Trump MORE will speak at the Democratic National Convention next week, two sources familiar with the decision say.

Bloomberg, who was not originally included in the announced list of speakers released by the convention earlier this week, will be "sharing why we have the best candidates to meet today's challenges and get big things done," according to an email he sent to supporters on Thursday.

The billionaire mounted a campaign in the Democratic primary earlier this year, seeking to challenge Joe Biden Joe BidenRon Johnson signals some GOP senators concerned about his Obama-era probes On The Money: Pelosi, Mnuchin talk but make no progress on ending stalemate | Trump grabs 'third rail' of politics with payroll tax pause | Trump uses racist tropes to pitch fair housing repeal to 'suburban housewife' Biden commemorates anniversary of Charlottesville 'Unite the Right' rally: 'We are in a battle for the soul of our nation' MORE, but fell short, only winning in American Samoa after spending hundreds of millions of dollars of his own money.

The announcement is sure to anger progressives in the party who feel that the convention is already spotlighting speakers such as Republican John Kasich and not rising stars in the party such as Stacey Abrams and Andrew Yang Andrew YangAllegations roil progressive insurgent's House bid California Democrats back Yang after he expresses disappointment over initial DNC lineup The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden picks Harris as running mate MORE.

"It's a real disappointment," one delegate told The Hill upon learning the news.

Yang has been added to the list of speakers for the convention, but Abrams is not on the list at this point.