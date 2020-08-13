Biden, Harris to address Democratic convention from Chase Center in Delaware

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenRon Johnson signals some GOP senators concerned about his Obama-era probes On The Money: Pelosi, Mnuchin talk but make no progress on ending stalemate | Trump grabs 'third rail' of politics with payroll tax pause | Trump uses racist tropes to pitch fair housing repeal to 'suburban housewife' Biden commemorates anniversary of Charlottesville 'Unite the Right' rally: 'We are in a battle for the soul of our nation' MORE and Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisCandidates on Biden's VP list were asked what they thought Trump would nickname them as part of process: report Bass on filling Harris's Senate spot: 'I'll keep all my options open' Election security advocates see strong ally in Harris MORE (D-Calif.) will address the Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del., next week, according to a person familiar with the plans, but there won’t be a crowd when they take the stage.

Biden was initially set to deliver his speech accepting the Democratic presidential nomination at the convention in Milwaukee. But last week his campaign announced that neither the former vice president nor any other speaker would appear at the convention in person.

A Biden campaign official confirmed to The Hill that none of the speakers at the convention would have crowds for their remarks.

ADVERTISEMENT

The national convention, which is slated to start Monday and run through Thursday, will be a predominantly virtual event due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The decision to avoid crowds altogether during the convention speeches is the latest example of how public health concerns have upended political traditions.

Both Biden and Harris are scheduled to address the convention next Thursday. Other prominent speakers include former first lady Michelle Obama Michelle LeVaughn Robinson ObamaHistory's pick: Kamala Harris joins a long list of forerunners The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - The choice: Biden-Harris vs. Trump-Pence California Democrats back Yang after he expresses disappointment over initial DNC lineup MORE, who will speak Monday, and former President Obama, who will speak on Wednesday.

When Harris accepts the Democratic vice presidential nomination next week, it will be a history-making event. She will be the first Black woman and first South Asian American to appear on a major political party’s presidential ticket.