Biden on Trump opposing Postal Service funding: 'He doesn't want an election'

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden fired back at President Trump on Thursday after the president signaled he was against approving funding for the Postal Service that Democrats have pushed for as part of coronavirus relief legislation.

Asked about the president’s opposition, Biden said it’s “pure Trump.”

“He doesn’t want an election,” Biden told reporters.

"Pure Trump," Joe Biden says when asked about Pres. Trump's comments on U.S. Postal Service. "He doesn't want an election." https://t.co/JsAo4rBy2e pic.twitter.com/uZyScwGMfk — ABC News (@ABC) August 13, 2020

Biden’s comment builds on a statement his campaign released earlier calling Trump’s opposition to additional funding for the Postal Service amid a surge in mail-in voting “an assault on our democracy.”

Trump suggested to Fox Business Network's Maria Bartiromo earlier Thursday that he was unwilling to make a deal with Democrats that included funding for the Postal Service because it would hinder efforts to send and receive mail ballots.

"They want $25 billion for the post office. Now, they need that money in order to have the post office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots," Trump said. "Now in the meantime, they aren't getting there. By the way, those are just two items. But if they don't get those two items that means you can't have universal mail-in voting, because they're not equipped to have it."

"Now, if we don't make a deal that means they don't get the money. That means they can't have universal mail-in voting," he added. "They just can't have it. So, you know, sort of a crazy thing."

Trump has repeatedly slammed mail-in voting, making baseless claims that it leads to voter fraud.

Democrats have pushed for wider access to mail ballots amid the coronavirus pandemic. Democrats also passed legislation in May that would allocate $25 billion for the Postal Service as part of broader coronavirus relief.