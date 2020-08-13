Biden and Harris seen as more moderate than Trump and Pence: poll

American voters view the Democratic ticket of former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenRon Johnson signals some GOP senators concerned about his Obama-era probes On The Money: Pelosi, Mnuchin talk but make no progress on ending stalemate | Trump grabs 'third rail' of politics with payroll tax pause | Trump uses racist tropes to pitch fair housing repeal to 'suburban housewife' Biden commemorates anniversary of Charlottesville 'Unite the Right' rally: 'We are in a battle for the soul of our nation' MORE and Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisCandidates on Biden's VP list were asked what they thought Trump would nickname them as part of process: report Bass on filling Harris's Senate spot: 'I'll keep all my options open' Election security advocates see strong ally in Harris MORE (D-Calif.) as more moderate than the GOP ticket of President Trump Donald John TrumpNew Bob Woodward book will include details of 25 personal letters between Trump and Kim Jong Un On The Money: Pelosi, Mnuchin talk but make no progress on ending stalemate | Trump grabs 'third rail' of politics with payroll tax pause | Trump uses racist tropes to pitch fair housing repeal to 'suburban housewife' Biden commemorates anniversary of Charlottesville 'Unite the Right' rally: 'We are in a battle for the soul of our nation' MORE and Vice President Pence, a new Morning Consult poll finds.

The poll was conducted Aug. 12, the day after Biden announced Harris as his running mate.

On Morning Consult's political ideological scale — 1 being "very liberal," 7 being "very conservative" and 4 being "moderate" — voters placed Harris just to the left of Biden. Voters did not place Harris as far to the left as they placed Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) in earlier iterations of the survey.

Meanwhile, Trump and Pence are closer to "very conservative" than Biden and Harris are to "very liberal."

Trump and his campaign have come out swinging against Harris this week, labeling her as "phony." They have also sought to cast Harris as moving the Biden ticket to the left.

On Thursday, Trump attacked Harris on a number of fronts during an interview on Fox Business Network.

"Now you have a, sort of a mad woman, I call her, because she was so angry and such hatred with Justice [Brett] Kavanaugh," Trump told Maria Bartiromo, referencing for a third consecutive day Harris's questioning of his Supreme Court nominee in 2018. "She was the angriest of the group, and they were all angry."

Before the interview, Trump tweeted, "The Fake News Media is giving [Harris] a free pass despite her Radical Left failures and very poor run in the Democrat Primary. There was nobody meaner or more condescending to Slow Joe, not even me, and yet she quickly evaporated down to almost zero in the polls. Bad!"

Despite Trump's offensive to paint Harris as a liberal, many progressives were less than pleased with Biden's decision, citing her prosecutorial record as California's attorney general.