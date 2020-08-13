The Hill's Campaign Report: Trump threatens Postal Service funding l Biden proposes national mask mandate l Democratic convention takes shape

Welcome to The Hill’s Campaign Report, your daily rundown on all the latest news in the 2020 presidential, Senate and House races. Did someone forward this to you? Click here to subscribe.

We're Julia Manchester, Max Greenwood and Jonathan Easley. Here's what we're watching today on the campaign trail.



LEADING THE DAY:



You can feel the presidential race heating up now that presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenRon Johnson signals some GOP senators concerned about his Obama-era probes On The Money: Pelosi, Mnuchin talk but make no progress on ending stalemate | Trump grabs 'third rail' of politics with payroll tax pause | Trump uses racist tropes to pitch fair housing repeal to 'suburban housewife' Biden commemorates anniversary of Charlottesville 'Unite the Right' rally: 'We are in a battle for the soul of our nation' MORE has added Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisCandidates on Biden's VP list were asked what they thought Trump would nickname them as part of process: report Bass on filling Harris's Senate spot: 'I'll keep all my options open' Election security advocates see strong ally in Harris MORE (D-Calif.) to the ticket.



President Trump Donald John TrumpNew Bob Woodward book will include details of 25 personal letters between Trump and Kim Jong Un On The Money: Pelosi, Mnuchin talk but make no progress on ending stalemate | Trump grabs 'third rail' of politics with payroll tax pause | Trump uses racist tropes to pitch fair housing repeal to 'suburban housewife' Biden commemorates anniversary of Charlottesville 'Unite the Right' rally: 'We are in a battle for the soul of our nation' MORE lashed out at Harris on Tuesday, calling her a “mad woman” for her questioning of then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughBiden hits back after Trump's attacks on Harris Trump and allies grapple with how to target Harris Joe Biden played it safe MORE in 2018. Trump complained that Harris is getting a “free pass” from the news media and mocked her performance in the Democratic primary, saying she “quickly evaporated down to almost zero in the polls” after her debate attacks against “Slow Joe” Biden.

In the same interview with Fox Business Network, Trump targeted two of the most prominent Democratic women in Congress, questioning Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezOcasio-Cortez's 2nd grade teacher tells her 'you've got this' ahead of DNC speech New poll shows Markey with wide lead over Kennedy in Massachusetts Ocasio-Cortez celebrates 'squad' primary victories: 'The people triumphed' MORE’s (D-N.Y.) intellect and describing Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiOn The Money: Pelosi, Mnuchin talk but make no progress on ending stalemate | Trump grabs 'third rail' of politics with payroll tax pause | Trump uses racist tropes to pitch fair housing repeal to 'suburban housewife' Bass on filling Harris's Senate spot: 'I'll keep all my options open' Win by QAnon believer creates new headaches for House GOP MORE (D-Calif.) as “stone cold crazy.”

But it was Trump’s remarks about the U.S. Postal Service that worried Democrats the most.



Democrats believe Trump is sabotaging the USPS ahead of an expected surge in mail voting this November.

Trump on Tuesday said he wouldn’t strike a deal with Democrats on a coronavirus relief package that includes additional funding for the Postal Service because he opposes universal mail-in voting.



"They want $25 billion for the post office,” Trump said. “Now, they need that money in order to have the post office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots. Now in the meantime, they aren't getting there. By the way, those are just two items. But if they don't get those two items that means you can't have universal mail-in voting, because they're not equipped to have it. Now, if we don't make a deal that means they don't get the money. That means they can't have universal mail-in voting."

Biden fired back, saying simply: “He doesn’t want to have an election.”

The Senate left Washington on Tuesday until September after the parties failed to reach a new coronavirus relief deal.

Meanwhile, Biden and his new running mate called on governors to institute a national mask-wearing mandate. Biden cast the proposal as a matter of civic responsibility.

“This is America,” Biden said. “Be a patriot. Protect your fellow citizens. Step up. Do the right thing.”

Biden has made cautious handling of the coronavirus the centerpiece of his campaign.

“That’s what leadership looks like,” Harris said.

CONVENTION UPDATE:

Biden and Harris will address the Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del. Biden was initially set to deliver his acceptance speech from Milwaukee, but now none of the speakers will appear at the convention in-person.



Add one new speaker to the list — former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael BloombergEverytown on the NRA lawsuit: 'Come November, we're going to make sure they're out of power, too' Hillicon Valley: Trump raises idea of delaying election, faces swift bipartisan pushback | Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google release earnings reports | Senators ask Justice Department to investigate TikTok, Zoom Meme group joins with Lincoln Project in new campaign against Trump MORE will address the Democratic convention, making him the second former Republican to nab a prime speaking slot. Bloomberg spent hundreds of millions of dollars on his failed presidential primary bid, which he launched because he was worried Biden was a weak candidate. His addition will annoy progressives, who feel like some of their most popular figures, including Stacey Abrams and Andrew Yang Andrew YangAllegations roil progressive insurgent's House bid California Democrats back Yang after he expresses disappointment over initial DNC lineup The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden picks Harris as running mate MORE, have been frozen out in favor of establishment centrists like Bloomberg and former Republican Gov. John Kasich (Ohio).

PRESIDENTIAL POLLING:

Trump’s campaign has its work cut out for it as it seeks to cast Biden and Harris as tools of “the radical left.” A new Morning Consult survey found that voters view the Democratic ticket as more moderate than the GOP ticket.



A new ABC News-Ipsos survey finds Harris with a positive net favorability rating, at 37 percent favorable and 32 percent unfavorable. Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceBiden, Harris tear into Trump in first joint appearance Conway: Harris is going to have to answer for marijuana prosecutions in California It's Harris — and we're not surprised MORE is at 33 percent favorable and 47 percent unfavorable.

Trump gets poor marks on his handling of the coronavirus pandemic in the latest Monmouth University survey, with 57 percent saying he’s doing a bad job.

HOUSE CANDIDATE CONTROVERSIES:

More controversial revelations are coming to light about Marjorie Taylor Greene, the GOP nominee in Georgia’s 14th congressional district. The left-leaning Media Matters unearthed an interview in which she expressed her support for conspiracy theories about the 9/11 terror attacks. In the interview, Greene referred to “the so-called plane that crashed into the Pentagon."

Greene responded to the interview on Twitter, saying "some people claimed a missile hit the Pentagon. I now know that is not correct."

This is the latest controversial comment made by Greene to have been unearthed recently. She has compared Democratic donor George Soros to a Nazi, said the 2018 midterms were like an “Islamic invasion of our government” and asserted that African Americans “are held slaves to the Democratic Party." Greene has also expressed support for the QAnon conspiracy theory.



And a plot twist has emerged in the controversy engulfing the race for Massachusetts’s 1st congressional district. Progressive candidate Alex Morse’s supporters are demanding an investigation into reports that allegations of inappropriate behavior were engineered by the University of Massachusetts College Democrats in an effort to hurt his primary challenge against House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal Richard Edmund NealAllegations roil progressive insurgent's House bid The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden picks Harris as running mate New Florida Biden ad accuses Trump of raiding Social Security for coronavirus relief MORE (D-Mass.).



This comes after Politico reported that the Massachusetts Democratic Party intends to launch an investigation into the college Democrats after the Sept. 1 primary. The allegations shook Morse’s campaign, with the Sunrise Movement suspending its campaigning on his behalf.

The College Democrats accused Morse of inappropriate behavior in a letter published in the Massachusetts Daily Collegian, UMass Amherst's student newspaper, earlier this week.

MARK YOUR CALENDARS:

We’re 4 days away from the beginning of the Democratic National Convention, 11 days from the beginning of the Republican National Convention, 47 days from the first presidential debate and 82 days out from Election Day.