Markey riffs on JFK quote in new ad touting progressive bona fides

Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) released an ad Thursday touting his years of experience in the Senate and his backing from progressive Democrats as he competes for reelection with a primary challenge from Rep. Joe Kennedy III (D-Mass.).

In the nearly 3-minute ad, Markey did not directly address his primary challenger, but riffed on the iconic quote from Joe Kennedy’s great-uncle, former President John F. Kennedy’s inaugural address.

“We asked what we could do for our country. We went out, we did it,” Markey said in the ad, referencing former President Kennedy’s quote. “With all due respect it's time to start asking what your country can do for you.”

When the government abandons its people, it’s up to us to rise up and make a revolution. We’re fighting for dignity, for justice, and for our future. Join us at https://t.co/NY8pZcBcFE. #GreenNewDealmaker pic.twitter.com/4V558XjrVw — Ed Markey (@EdMarkey) August 13, 2020

Markey appears to be leading in his reelection bid less than a month out from the Sept. 1 primary, according to a recent poll. A UMass/Amherst poll released Wednesday found Markey with a 15-point lead over Kennedy, widening his margin over his challenger considerably since February.

Markey introduced the Green New Deal, a progressive climate change proposal, last year along with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), one of his high-profile endorsers featured in the new ad.

“With 500 laws on the book, you think I'm going to stop now? They wish,” Markey said in the ad.

“We’ve got to absolutely crush Trump in November, but if we’re going to end this era of chaos, that won’t be enough. We gotta make sure President Biden signs the Green New Deal. We can’t wait,” Markey adds.

The ad also highlights Markey's endorsement from fellow Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D).

A spokesperson for the Kennedy campaign was not immediately available for comment.