Harris to host virtual Hollywood campaign event co-chaired by Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisCandidates on Biden's VP list were asked what they thought Trump would nickname them as part of process: report Bass on filling Harris's Senate spot: 'I'll keep all my options open' Election security advocates see strong ally in Harris MORE (D-Calif.) will host a virtual Hollywood campaign event, co-chaired by actresses Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling, The Hollywood Reporter reported Thursday.

The vice presidential candidate plans to host her first solo fundraising event for the Biden-Harris campaign in her home state with several big names. The virtual event does not have a set time or date as of yet, but it will be open to the public, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The event will be co-chaired by Witherspoon, Kaling, television producer Shonda Rhimes, fashion designer Tory Burch and soccer player Amy Griffin.

They will be joined by California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, Ambassador Colleen Bell, former U.S. Ambassador to the Bahamas Nicole Avant, executive director of Matthew McConaughey’s Just Keep Livin Foundation Shannon Rotenberg and Mai Lassiter, wife of producer John Lassiter.

Tickets will amount to $500 for guests, $50,000 for “Champions” and $100,000 for co-chairs. The maximum donation amount to the campaign is $730,600.

“Whoever the nominee, we were prepared to gather people from all over the country to show our enthusiastic support," Bell told The Hollywood Reporter. "Now, the VP candidate is Kamala … so this is very exciting. It is a historic moment, and I am thrilled to help lead the charge to harness all the support we possibly can to make sure Senator Harris and VP Biden are elected."

The Biden campaign did not immediately return a request for comment.

Harris and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenRon Johnson signals some GOP senators concerned about his Obama-era probes On The Money: Pelosi, Mnuchin talk but make no progress on ending stalemate | Trump grabs 'third rail' of politics with payroll tax pause | Trump uses racist tropes to pitch fair housing repeal to 'suburban housewife' Biden commemorates anniversary of Charlottesville 'Unite the Right' rally: 'We are in a battle for the soul of our nation' MORE (D) hosted their first fundraiser in Delaware on Wednesday after the the presumptive Democratic nominee announced Harris will be his running mate Tuesday.

The Biden campaign reported it has raised $34 million in less than 48 hours since the vice presidential announcement.

Almost half of the donations made to 2020 campaigns by The Hollywood Reporter’s THR 100 list – the most powerful people in the entertainment industry – contributed to Harris’s presidential campaign.

Biden received the second most with 15 percent of the contributions.