Biden campaign raises $48 million in two days after naming Harris as running mate

Joe Biden's presidential campaign pulled in $48 million in the 48 hours after he named Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) as his running mate.

The massive two-day fundraising total is the latest sign of the campaign’s growing fundraising strength ahead of the Democratic National Convention next week, when Biden will formally accept his party’s presidential nomination.

The $48 million fundraising haul was first reported on Thursday by Reuters.

On Wednesday, in Biden and Harris's first appearance together as running mates, Biden revealed that his campaign had seen its best single day of grassroots fundraising in the hours after he announced that the California senator would join him on the presidential ticket in November.

His campaign later said that it had raised $26 million in the 24 hours after Biden announced his vice presidential pick.

Harris is a historic pick for the vice presidential nomination. She is the first Black woman and Asian American to appear on a major political party’s presidential ticket.

Biden's campaign has seen a surge in fundraising in recent months, outraising President Trump's campaign in May and June. He fell behind the Trump campaign in July, raising about $140 million to the president's $165 million.

Even before she was named as Biden’s running mate on Tuesday, Harris has proved a valuable fundraising asset for the former vice president, bringing in more than $5 million for his campaign through fundraisers.