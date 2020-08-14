Martin Luther King III endorses Kennedy in Senate primary

Martin Luther King III is officially throwing his support behind Rep. Joe Kennedy Joseph (Joe) Patrick KennedyMarkey riffs on JFK quote in new ad touting progressive bona fides Democrats struggle to harness enthusiasm of Gen Z voters New poll shows Markey with wide lead over Kennedy in Massachusetts MORE III (D-Mass.) ahead of the contested Massachusetts Democratic Senate primary next month.

King, he son of the civil rights icon, said Kennedy would fight for racial justice.

"My father said the ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy," King said in a video released by Kennedy's campaign on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Throughout his career, Joe has fought for the silenced and ignored, the oppressed, and left behind. He legislates and leads from our streets and communities –– for and with the people most in need."



— @OfficialMLK3 pic.twitter.com/rN8VFqTdDB — Joe Kennedy III (@joekennedy) August 14, 2020

Kennedy is the grandson of former Attorney General and Sen. Robert F. Kennedy (D-N.Y.), who played a pivotal role in the civil rights movement, working with King Jr. in the 1960s.

He is challenging incumbent Sen. Ed Markey Edward (Ed) John MarkeyOvernight Energy: EPA finalizes rollback of Obama-era oil and gas methane emissions standards | Democratic lawmakers ask Interior to require masks indoors at national parks | Harris climate agenda stresses need for justice Markey riffs on JFK quote in new ad touting progressive bona fides EPA finalizes rollback of Obama-era oil and gas methane emissions standards MORE (D-Mass.) in Massachusett's Democratic Senate primary, which has split Democrats in the Bay State and on Capitol Hill.

The Real Clear Politics polling average shows Kennedy up five points in the race. Kennedy and Markey will face off on September 1st.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I know he [Kennedy] will never stop demanding justice. He is a leader we so desperately need in this moment to bring us to a higher, moral ground," King said. "It's clear to me that Joe Kennedy stands with all of us, that's why we need him in the United States Senate."

King's endorsement comes amid nationwide protests and discussions on racial injustice, spurred in part by the police killings of unarmed Black individuals including George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

"We need a new generation of civil rights leaders that will fight for racial justice, and equality in all its forms," King said in the video.