Harris gives first interview as nominee to The 19th news

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisHarris to host virtual Hollywood campaign event co-chaired by Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling Democrats hammer Trump for entertaining false birther theory about Harris Hillicon Valley: 'Fortnite' owner sues Apple after game is removed from App Store | Federal agencies seize, dismantle cryptocurrency campaigns of major terrorist organizations MORE (D-Calif.) gave her first sit-down interview as the Democratic vice presidential candidate to The 19th News on Friday, touching on a wide range of topics, including the historical nature of her candidacy.

"Joe Biden Joe BidenHarris to host virtual Hollywood campaign event co-chaired by Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling Trump plans to accept Republican nomination from White House lawn US seizes four vessels loaded with Iranian fuel MORE had the audacity to choose a Black woman to be his running mate," Harris told reporter Errin Haines. "He decided he was going to do that thing that was about breaking one of the most substantial barriers that has existed in our country, and he made that decision, with whatever risk that brings.”

The interview comes days after Biden announced Harris would be his running mate, making her the first African American and Indian American woman to be on a major party's presidential ticket in the U.S.

The conversation was apart of the outlet's inaugural series, The 19th Represents. The outlet was established earlier this year and is devoted to covering the intersection of gender, policy and politics.

Harris also touched on the centennial of the 19th Amendment, acknowledging that its passing in 1920 did not give women of color the right to vote.

"I do think about the ability of women at every stage to build a coalition and fight together, but let’s also acknowledge the disparities that still exist based on race, and let's all work together," Harris said.

When asked what she would fight for if she was elected the first female vice president, Harris replied: "Everything."

“In a Biden-Harris administration, women are going to be a priority, understanding that women have many priorities and all of them must be acknowledged," Harris said.