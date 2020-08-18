Liz Cheney wins Wyoming GOP primary in reelection bid

Rep. Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyTop House Armed Services lawmakers warn against Trump pardoning Snowden Cheney calls pardoning Snowden 'unconscionable' after Trump says he's considering it Has Congress captured Russia policy? MORE glided to victory in the GOP primary for Wyoming’s at-large congressional seat, clearing the way for her election to a third term in the deep-red state.

Cheney, the No. 3 House Republican and highest-ranking woman in GOP leadership, defeated rival Blake Stanley at 8:16 MDT, according to The Associated Press. She will face Democrat Merav Ben-David in November.

Cheney has quickly risen through the ranks to become the GOP conference chairwoman, but her primary win comes just weeks after she clashed with fellow Republican lawmakers at a closed-door caucus meeting.

Rep. Matt Gaetz Matthew (Matt) GaetzMatt Gaetz, Roger Stone back far-right activist Laura Loomer in congressional bid Gaetz set to endorse primary opponent of fellow Florida GOP lawmaker The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by the Air Line Pilots Association - Progress slow on coronavirus bill MORE (R-Fla.), Rep. Thomas Massie Thomas Harold MassieMassie plans to donate plasma after testing positive for COVID-19 antibodies Gaetz set to endorse primary opponent of fellow Florida GOP lawmaker The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by the Air Line Pilots Association - Progress slow on coronavirus bill MORE (R-Ky.) and other House Freedom Caucus members criticized Cheney for donating to Massie’s primary opponent and went after her past criticisms of President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Memo — Michelle Obama shines, scorching Trump Trump lashes out at Cuomo after his Democratic convention speech Biden seeks to win over progressives and Republicans on night one MORE’s policies as well as her support for Anthony Fauci Anthony FauciDozens of public health officials are quitting during pandemic Novavax coronavirus vaccine candidate begins phase two trials Trump 'failure' on COVID-19 will be central message of Biden convention MORE, the government’s top infectious disease expert.

The Republicans argued Cheney's response was antagonistic and led others to join the criticism. Some lawmakers told The Hill the heated exchange could hinder Cheney’s further rise in the GOP leadership.

Cheney decided early this year not to run for an open Senate seat in Wyoming and to instead pursue reelection in the House, prompting speculation among GOP colleagues about a potential run for Speaker some day.