UPS, FedEx shut down calls to handle mail-in ballots, warn of 'significant' problems: report

As concern mounts that the United States Postal Service (USPS) will not be able to handle an influx of mail-in ballots during the coronavirus pandemic, many on social media have called for delivery services FedEx and UPS to step up, which the companies have dismissed.

In an exclusive interview with Reuters, UPS and FedEx said they legally can't do the work and warned there would likely be "significant" delays.

"State ballots must be postmarked to be considered valid and only the USPS has lawful postmarking status. Therefore UPS, FedEx and other private parties cannot technically be involved in shipping ballots," UPS told Reuters in a statement.

Meanwhile, FedEx says it does accept individual ballots, but encouraged customers using FedEx to "closely review their state's guidelines on absentee voting and deadlines for ballots or related election documents."

According to Reuters, various laws prevent private delivery companies from handling mail-in and absentee ballots, and in some states it would be considered ballot harvesting.

On top of legal issues, the USPS is equipped to deliver to every mailbox in the U.S. daily, while private delivery companies only deliver when someone has a package or a pickup, and don't have blanket coverage of more hard-to-reach places, such as rural communities.

Many delivery companies are also already struggling with a surge of deliveries brought on by people staying at home during the pandemic and increasingly relying on online shopping.