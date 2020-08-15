Senate Democrat calls for end of recess amid warning about mail-in ballot delays

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto Catherine Marie Cortez MastoOcasio-Cortez to speak at Democratic convention Senate Democrats demand answers on migrant child trafficking during pandemic OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Trump signs major conservation bill into law | Senate votes to confirm Energy's No. 2 official | Trump Jr. expresses opposition to Pebble Mine project MORE (D-Nev.), the chair of Senate Democrats’ campaign arm, called for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellMcGrath reshuffles campaign in home stretch to Senate election GOP senator draws fire from all sides on Biden, Obama-era probes Chris Wallace rips both parties for coronavirus package impasse: 'Pox on both their houses' MORE (R-Ky.) to cut the August recess short over warnings that mail-in ballots this November may not arrive in time for the election.

Cortez Masto, who heads the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC), cited a warning from the United States Postal Services (USPS) about "inconsistencies" between its delivery service and state deadlines for receiving and counting mail-in ballots ahead of an anticipated spike in mail-in voting this year in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s unacceptable that in the United States of America, the Postal Service has to warn Americans that their ballots may not be counted if they vote by mail,” Cortez Masto said in a statement released by the DSCC. “Mitch McConnell should end recess, return to Washington, and work to pass the bipartisan emergency funding needed to provide urgent economic relief, combat this pandemic, and ensure the Postal Service can operate in a safe and timely manner.”

The call from Cortez Masto comes amid a flood of warnings from Democrats that changes implemented under USPS Postmaster General Louis DeJoy Louis DeJoyBipartisan group of secretaries of state request meeting with Postmaster General DeJoy Postmaster general acknowledges 'unintended consequences' of restructuring Tester demands answers from Postmaster General on reports of mailbox removals MORE will impact delivery times and possibly hinder the timely delivery of mail-in ballots later this year.

Among the changes he’s implemented are adjusting delivery policies and reassigning the pair of officials in charge of day-to-day operations.

Democrats have asked for $25 billion in emergency funding as part of the next COVID-19 relief package to boost the USPS’s capabilities, but President Trump Donald John TrumpUPS, FedEx shut down calls to handle mail-in ballots, warn of 'significant' problems: report Controversial GOP Georgia candidate attempts to distance from QAnon Trump orders TikTok parent company to sell US assets within 90 days MORE has rebuffed them, saying Thursday he was opposed to USPS funding because it would help universal mail-in voting this fall.

He later said Friday he would be willing to approve billions of dollars in funding for the USPS as part of a coronavirus relief package if Democrats make concessions on certain White House priorities.

“Republicans in the Senate have failed Americans by refusing to stand up to the president’s political attacks that are putting the election at risk while also delaying the delivery of prescription drugs, Social Security checks, and other essentials,” said Cortez Masto.