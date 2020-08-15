Biden targets Latino voters with first ad featuring Harris

Joe Biden Joe BidenOn The Money: Economists flabbergasted after Congress leaves with no deal | Markets rise as the economy struggles | Retail sales slow in July Congress exits with no deal, leaving economists flabbergasted Trump touts NYC police union endorsement: 'Pro-cop all the way' MORE’s presidential campaign released a new ad to target Hispanic voters in the key swing states of Arizona and Florida touting his pick of Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisOn The Money: Economists flabbergasted after Congress leaves with no deal | Markets rise as the economy struggles | Retail sales slow in July Trump touts NYC police union endorsement: 'Pro-cop all the way' USPS workers union endorses Biden, citing threat to postal service 'survival' MORE (D-Calif.) as his running mate.

The 30-second clip, which will run on YouTube and has a narrator running both in English and Spanish, casts the former vice president and Harris as allies to the Hispanic community.

“Tell me who you walk with, and I’ll tell you who you are. That’s what our abuelos and abuelas taught us,” says the narrator over images of Biden marching with lawmakers and speaking with voters. “Now, Joe confirmed he’s walking with perfect company.”

“An ally and a champion of the Latino community for years, Kamala is the final piece of the puzzle. Together, Biden and Harris will rebuild the American dream and ensure a future for all.”

The ad, the first to feature Harris as Biden’s running mate, is part of a $44 million media campaign across television, radio and digital platforms.

Both Arizona and Florida are top pickup targets for the former vice president. Both states went for Trump by 3 points and about 2 points, respectively, in 2016 but recent polls have shown Biden ahead there.

Both states are also home to large Hispanic populations, though Latinos in Florida, many of whom are immigrants that fled socialist dictatorships in Latin America, are known to have a more conservative tilt than those in other states.

The clip is the latest salvo in an advertising blitz by Biden’s campaign, as it works to gin up support in the final 80-day stretch to election day. The campaign Friday pre-booked ads across Michigan, another swing state, and this week purchased a whopping $25 million of time on the airwaves on NBC, CBS, FOX and ESPN during football games aired on the channels from Sept. 10 until Nov. 3, according to tracking firm Advertising Analytics.

The campaign also announced Friday another Spanish-language ad in Arizona and Florida and ads in Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin as part of the $44 million ad buy.