Sullivan wins Alaska Senate GOP primary

Sen. Dan Sullivan (Alaska) won the state's GOP Senate primary Tuesday as he seeks a second term.

Sullivan, who ran unopposed in the race, faces a challenge heading into November from Al Gross, an independent who has won the backing of Democrats.

Sullivan won his first Senate term in 2014 after unseating then-Sen. Mark Begich (D) by just over 3 points. The Cook Political Report rates the Alaska Senate race as "Likely" Republican.