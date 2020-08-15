Trump to take part in each day at GOP convention: reports

President Trump Donald John TrumpUPS, FedEx shut down calls to handle mail-in ballots, warn of 'significant' problems: report Controversial GOP Georgia candidate attempts to distance from QAnon Trump orders TikTok parent company to sell US assets within 90 days MORE will have a role in each day of the Republican National Convention later this month, the Wall Street Journal and Washington Post reported.

The move marks a shift from previous nominating events when candidates are showcased and make a speech on the final night.

The president has also said he plans to accept the nomination from the White House, another unusual move for a party convention.

"I’ll probably be giving my speech at the White House because it is a great place. It’s a place that makes me feel good, it makes the country feel good,” Trump told the New York Post.

Vice President Pence will reportedly speak on Wednesday night from the Fort McHenry National Monument in Baltimore.

Also speaking at the multi-day event are Trump’s adult children, First Lady Melania Trump Melania TrumpRomney breaks with Trump's criticism of mail-in voting Pelosi calls Trump attacks on mail-in voting a 'domestic assault on our Constitution' Trump requests mail-in ballot for Florida congressional primary MORE, Sens. Tim Scott Timothy (Tim) Eugene ScottThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Trump goes birther again; no deal on COVID-19 package Why Americans must defeat Biden's tax increase pledge Davis: The Hall of Shame for GOP senators who remain silent on Donald Trump MORE (R-S.C.) and Joni Ernst Joni Kay ErnstOn The Money: Economists flabbergasted after Congress leaves with no deal | Markets rise as the economy struggles | Retail sales slow in July Chamber to launch ads defending embattled GOP senators The Memo: Trump attacks on Harris risk backfiring MORE (R-Iowa), House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin Owen McCarthyQAnon-supporting congressional candidate embraced 9/11 conspiracy theory Win by QAnon believer creates new headaches for House GOP GOP leaders go into attack mode against Harris MORE (R-Calif.) and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley Nimrata (Nikki) HaleyNikki Haley trolled over complaints about The Popcorn Factory Tennessee primary battle turns nasty for Republicans The 'pitcher of warm spit' — Veepstakes and the fate of Mike Pence MORE.

The Republican National Convention is operating at a limited capacity out of Charlotte, N.C., from Aug. 24 to 27, where a portion of delegates will still show up in-person to cast their votes.

Charlotte was the original location for the convention before Trump its relocation in Jacksonville, Fla., due to disagreements about coronavirus restrictions. In July, as coronavirus continued to rage in Florida, Trump canceled the Jacksonville portion.