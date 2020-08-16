Majority approves of Biden's selection of Harris as running mate: poll

More than half of Americans said in a new poll that they believe that former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTlaib votes 'no' on Democratic party platform Trump breaks with CDC director on potential for 'worst fall' amid pandemic, flu season Battle looms over Biden health care plan if Democrats win big MORE (D) made a good decision by selecting Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisTlaib votes 'no' on Democratic party platform Sunday shows preview: Mail-in voting, USPS funding dominates political debate before conventions Will Kamala Harris follow Al Gore's lead on climate change commitment? MORE (D-Calif.) as his running mate for the 2020 election.

The ABC News/Washington Post survey released Sunday found that 54 percent of Americans said they approved of Biden's pick, compared to just 29 percent who said the opposite. The remainder did not know or had no opinion. The results suggest that Harris could find wide success among the U.S. electorate, despite her failure to gain traction in the Democratic primary.

Roughly one in three respondents -- 34 percent -- strongly approved of her nomination, while 22 percent strongly disapproved.

Among racial lines, 78 percent of Black respondents approved of Biden's selection of Harris, who is Black and Indian-American. Almost half of white voters -- 54 percent -- said the same.

More than half of Republicans -- 55 percent -- said they disapproved of the addition of Harris to the Democratic ticket, while 25 percent of GOP respondents supported her.

The ABC News/Washington Post poll was conducted by Langer Research Associates between Aug 12-15 with a pool of 1,001 U.S. adults reached via landline and cellphone. The margin of error for the poll is 3.5 percentage points.