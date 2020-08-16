Trump planning event to counter Biden acceptance speech

President Trump Donald John TrumpPresident Trump's brother, Robert Trump, dies at 71 Trump to take part in each day at GOP convention: reports Trump breaks with CDC director on potential for 'worst fall' amid pandemic, flu season MORE is planning to deliver remarks in Pennsylvania next week the same day presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTlaib votes 'no' on Democratic party platform Trump breaks with CDC director on potential for 'worst fall' amid pandemic, flu season Battle looms over Biden health care plan if Democrats win big MORE is set to give his acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention.

Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks on “a half century of Joe Biden failing America” in Old Forge, Pa., on Thursday, Trump’s campaign announced Saturday.

Trump is scheduled to speak at 3 p.m. from the key swing state, hours before his Democratic challenger is set to take the stage from Delaware to accept the party nomination.

Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates in a statement called Trump’s expected remarks a “sideshow” and “a pathetic attempt to distract from the fact that Trump's presidency stands for nothing but crises, lies, and division - the opposite of what Pennsylvanians are hungry for and what Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisTlaib votes 'no' on Democratic party platform Sunday shows preview: Mail-in voting, USPS funding dominates political debate before conventions Will Kamala Harris follow Al Gore's lead on climate change commitment? MORE represent."

“From Philadelphia to Pittsburgh to Joe's hometown of Scranton, voters across the Keystone State know that Joe Biden will restore the soul of our nation and fight for Pennsylvania families every day in office,” Bates added.

Trump narrowly carried Pennsylvania in 2016 but it is among a handful of battleground states Democrats are looking to flip in November with the Biden-Harris ticket. Recent polls have shown Biden leading Trump in Pennsylvania, as well as in other key states and nationally ahead of the election.

Biden and Harris, the California senator Biden chose as his running mate, will address the convention from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del. on Thursday. The convention programming will air 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Trump is also traveling to the battleground states of Minnesota, Wisconsin and Arizona next week as his campaign seeks to counter the Democratic National Convention.