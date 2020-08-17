Sanders: No, I didn't sign petition to get Kanye West on Wisconsin ballot

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersDemocrats featuring 'rising stars' in convention keynotes Mail-in ballot controversy heats up as Democrats call for postmaster general to testify Former Sanders campaign adviser discusses Biden outreach to Latino voters MORE (I-Vt.) said Sunday that he did not sign a petition to get rapper Kanye West Kanye Omari WestKanye West petitions to appear on ballot in Iowa Kushner says he met with Kanye West for 'general discussion' about policy The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden, Harris make first public appearance as running mates MORE to appear on the presidential ballot in Wisconsin.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd Charles (Chuck) David ToddMail-in ballot controversy heats up as Democrats call for postmaster general to testify Public health expert: 50 percent effective coronavirus vaccine would be 'better than what we have now' Navarro 'confident' Trump executive actions 'will stand up' in court MORE asked Sanders about his name appearing on West’s ballot petitions.

“One of his petition signatures that apparently right now is being used to get him on the ballot is by the name of a gentleman by the name of Bernie Sanders. And it claims that you have signed this. Mickey Mouse also apparently signed these petition signatures. I just want to confirm that that is not you, sir, that signed a petition,” Todd said.

“I cannot confirm Mickey Mouse … but I can tell you I certainly did not sign that petition,” Sanders responded.

The senator’s denial comes as Democrats challenge West’s ballot petition signatures, arguing that some questionable names stood out, including Sanders and Mickey Mouse.

West’s campaign team turned in more than 2,400 signatures in his bid to get on the presidential ballot in Wisconsin last week, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. To get on the ballot as an independent, a candidate needs 2,000 signatures approved by state regulators.

Wisconsin's Democratic Party filed a complaint earlier this month asking state regulars to block West from appearing on the ballot, stating his campaign was late in submitting signatures and questioning some of the names. The complaint also included affidavits from six individuals who said they were duped into putting their names on West’s paperwork, the Journal Sentinel noted.

An attorney for West said the burden is on the Democratic Party to prove that real Wisconsin voters did not sign the petitions.