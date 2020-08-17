Former USPS board of governors chairman: 'Mail-in ballots do not produce fraud'

Former U.S. Postal Service board of governors Chairman David Fineman rebuked President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden's lead over Trump narrows in new national poll Biden faces hurdles in bid to mend ties with US allies Cheney calls pardoning Snowden 'unconscionable' after Trump says he's considering it MORE’s baseless claims that mail-in voting leads to widespread voter fraud.

“I want the president to show us some evidence,” Fineman said Monday on CNN’s “New Day,” when asked about Trump’s claims slamming mail-in voting.

“Mail-in ballots do not produce fraud. Mail-in ballots are safe and they create a fair election,” Fineman, who also serves as director on the board of the Federal Election Center, added.

Trump has repeatedly made baseless claims about mail-in voting leading to widespread voter fraud amid pushes from Democrats to provide funding and ramp up efforts to expand mail-in voting options due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump also expressed support Saturday for actions taken by his new postmaster general, Louis DeJoy Louis DeJoyColorado secretary of state considering legal action against Trump, postmaster general Postmaster general agrees to testify before House panel McConnell: Postal Service will 'be just fine' MORE, who has come under scrutiny over recent changes he made at the Postal Service ahead of the presidential election.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiPelosi calls for House to return this week over Postal Service crisis House Oversight Committee calls for 'urgent' hearing with postmaster general Eyes turn to Ocasio-Cortez as she seeks to boost Biden MORE (D-Calif.) on Sunday said she was calling on House members to return from recess early this week to vote on legislation to prohibit the Postal Service from making any changes to operations it had in place starting this year.

Fineman told CNN he what he sees going on now at the Postal Service is “unprecedented” and said as a practicing lawyer he finds it offensive.

“It is a disgrace as to what is occurring,” he said.