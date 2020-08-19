Young wins Alaska GOP House primary

Rep. Don Young Donald (Don) Edwin YoungThe Hill's Convention Report: Democrats gear up for Day Two of convention Big bank hypocrisy: inconsistent morals to drive consistent profits House Republicans introduce legislation to give states 0 million for elections MORE (R-Alaska), the longest serving Republican House member in history, beat out a crowded field of primary challengers on Tuesday as he seeks a 25th term in Washington.

The Associated Press called the primary for Young, who garnered 77 percent of the vote, leading his nearest opponent by 60 points.

The 87-year-old dean of the House is expected to face independent Alyse Galvin, who is vying for the Democratic nomination for Alaska’s lone House seat, in the November general election.

It will be Galvin’s second time in two years taking on Young. She previously ran for the seat in 2018 and came within 6 points of defeating the longtime incumbent.

Recent polling suggests a similarly tight race. A survey conducted last month by the Democratic-leaning firm Public Policy Polling showed Galvin leading Young by a 2-point margin. Another poll from the left-leaning Data for Progress fielded in June showed Galvin leading by 1 point.

Galvin has also repeatedly surpassed Young in fundraising. In the second quarter of the year, she pulled in nearly $704,000 to Young’s $270,470. And in the pre-primary period spanning July 1-29, Galvin raised $204,216 to the GOP incumbent’s $79,511, according to Federal Election Commission filings.

But ousting the longest-serving current member of the House won’t be an easy task for Democrats. President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Memo: Democrats pitch Biden as the back-to-normal candidate Obama congratulates Biden on formal nomination Jill Biden gives personal portrait of husband Joe MORE carried Alaska in 2016 by nearly 15 points and is favored to win the state once again this year.

The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election handicapper, currently rates the Alaska House race as Lean Republican.