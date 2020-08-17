Biden voters more likely to say they will cast mail-in ballots than Trump supporters: poll

Voters who support presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden's lead over Trump narrows in new national poll Biden faces hurdles in bid to mend ties with US allies Trump 'failure' on COVID-19 will be central message of Biden convention MORE are more likely than those who support President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden's lead over Trump narrows in new national poll Biden faces hurdles in bid to mend ties with US allies Cheney calls pardoning Snowden 'unconscionable' after Trump says he's considering it MORE to say they plan to vote by mail, according to a new poll.

Nearly half of Biden supporters, 47 percent, said they plan to mail in their ballot, according to an NBC News-Wall Street Journal poll released this week.

An additional 21 percent of Biden supporters said they plan to vote early at an in-person location, while just 26 percent of his supporters said they plan to vote at the polls on Election Day, according to NBC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just 11 percent of Trump supporters said they plan to vote by mail, according to the poll. Only 20 percent of the Republican president’s supporters said they plan to vote early at an in-person location, while 66 percent said they plan to vote at the polls on Election Day, based on the poll.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that there could be more fraud with more mail-in voting, even though there is no evidence to suggest that's the case. The president has blasted mail-in voting amid efforts from Democrats to expand mail-in voting options for Americans during the coronavirus pandemic.

The poll also found that Republicans were less likely than Democrats to say they are confident that votes cast by mail will be counted accurately. Just 23 percent of Republicans said so, as opposed to 65 percent of Democrats, according to NBC.

Republican voters are also less likely than Democrats to say they are confident all votes will be counted accurately, at 36 percent compared to 55 percent, according to NBC.

The NBC News-Wall Street Journal poll of 900 people was conducted Aug. 9-12. The margin of error is 3.27 percentage points.