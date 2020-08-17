Kanye West will appear on Utah ballot in November

Rapper Kanye West Kanye Omari WestKanye West petitions to appear on ballot in Iowa Kushner says he met with Kanye West for 'general discussion' about policy The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden, Harris make first public appearance as running mates MORE has qualified to appear on the Utah’s presidential ballot in November, a state elections official confirmed Monday.

West filed the necessary paperwork with the required 1,000 signatures from registered voters by Monday’s deadline to appear on the ballot as an unaffiliated presidential candidate, Utah elections director Justin Lee told The Hill.

West, who first announced his 2020 White House bid last month, has filed Federal Election Commission paperwork for his campaign but has already missed the filing deadlines for several states.

West has, however, qualified to appear on ballots in states including Arkansas, Oklahoma and Colorado, according to The Associated Press.

The rapper was previously a vocal supporter of President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden's lead over Trump narrows in new national poll Biden faces hurdles in bid to mend ties with US allies Cheney calls pardoning Snowden 'unconscionable' after Trump says he's considering it MORE, and multiple Democratic officials have expressed concern that his bid is an attempt to handicap presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden's lead over Trump narrows in new national poll Biden faces hurdles in bid to mend ties with US allies Trump 'failure' on COVID-19 will be central message of Biden convention MORE.

West’s application to appear on the Wisconsin ballot is being challenged by the state’s Democratic Party, which argues his campaign was late in submitting signatures and questions the names listed, which allegedly include Mickey Mouse and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersDemocrats featuring 'rising stars' in convention keynotes Mail-in ballot controversy heats up as Democrats call for postmaster general to testify Former Sanders campaign adviser discusses Biden outreach to Latino voters MORE (I-Vt.).

Sanders confirmed Sunday he didn't sign a petition for West.