Kat Cammack wins Florida GOP primary in bid for Ted Yoho's seat

Republican Kat Cammack won her party’s 10-person primary in Florida’s 3rd Congressional District on Tuesday, advancing to the general election in the race to replace retiring Rep. Ted Yoho Theodore (Ted) Scott YohoEyes turn to Ocasio-Cortez as she seeks to boost Biden The indomitable AOC Yoho resigns from board of Christian organization following confrontation with Ocasio-Cortez MORE (R).

A poll released by Meer Research last week showed Cammack leading the crowded primary field with 25 percent support. She was trailed by businessman Judson Sapp with 15-percent support, while physician James St. George garnered 13 percent support.

Cammack trailed in the fundraising race, raising $492,000 as of July. St. George brought in $921,000 between donors and loans, while Sapp raked in $777,000.

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report has rated the district as R+9 and has been represented by Yoho since 2013.

Cammack, 32, previously served as deputy chief of staff and campaign manager for Yoho. She was 24 years old with one Capitol Hill internship under her belt when she became the congressman’s campaign manager.

She has since founded the Grit Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to generating support for local first responders.

Cammack has frequently spoken about the need to amplify the voices of conservative millennial women.

“I think that our campaign and our candidacy really represents an opportunity for conservative women, particularly conservative women in the South,” Cammack told The Hill in May.

Yoho, who was elected to the House in 2012, garnered controversy last month after a reporter for The Hill witnessed him accosting Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezBiden seeks to win over progressives and Republicans on night one Republican Kasich pitches Biden as candidate to unify country in Democratic convention speech Trump bashes 'major loser' Kasich ahead of DNC speech MORE (D-N.Y.), at one point calling her a "fucking bitch." He later apologized for the confrontation.