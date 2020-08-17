Michelle Obama gives preview of Biden pitch: 'He listens'

Former first lady Michelle Obama Michelle LeVaughn Robinson ObamaDemocrats featuring 'rising stars' in convention keynotes Michelle Obama to go to bat for Biden Trump to counter DNC with travel to swing states MORE advocated for presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden's lead over Trump narrows in new national poll Biden faces hurdles in bid to mend ties with US allies Trump 'failure' on COVID-19 will be central message of Biden convention MORE in a preview of her speech Monday at the opening of the virtual Democratic National Convention.

The DNC released a video Monday evening ahead of Obama’s speech, in which the former first lady framed Biden as “decent” and experienced.

“I know Joe,” she said in the clip. “He is a profoundly decent man guided by faith. He was a terrific vice president. He knows what it takes to rescue an economy, beat back a pandemic and lead our country.”

“And he listens,” she continued. “He will tell the truth and trust science. He will make smart plans and manage a good team. And he will govern as someone who's lived a life that the rest of us can recognize.”

The convention released the clip of Obama’s speech along with excerpts from other speakers scheduled for the first night of the convention, including New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Andrew CuomoCuomo says annual 9/11 light commemoration is back on Judge rejects 'right to travel' challenge to New York's coronavirus quarantine rules Marlee Matlin: 'Unfathomable' that White House doesn't have sign language interpreters at coronavirus briefings MORE (D), Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersDemocrats featuring 'rising stars' in convention keynotes Mail-in ballot controversy heats up as Democrats call for postmaster general to testify Former Sanders campaign adviser discusses Biden outreach to Latino voters MORE (I-Vt.) and former Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R).

Obama will kick start the virtual Democratic convention, the first of its kind due to the coronavirus pandemic. Her speech is expected to condemn President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden's lead over Trump narrows in new national poll Biden faces hurdles in bid to mend ties with US allies Cheney calls pardoning Snowden 'unconscionable' after Trump says he's considering it MORE and rally Democrats to vote for the former vice president.

Her husband, former President Obama, is slated to speak on Wednesday.