DNC chairman calls for end to presidential caucuses

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez Thomas Edward PerezClinton’s top five vice presidential picks Government social programs: Triumph of hope over evidence Labor’s 'wasteful spending and mismanagement” at Workers’ Comp MORE called on Monday for an end to presidential caucuses, saying the 2020 caucuses should be the last the Democratic Party holds.

Caucuses came under fire earlier this year after results of Iowa's contest were delayed.

Perez told The Associated Press that during the first day of the Democratic National Convention, he intends to “use the bully pulpit as a former chair to make sure we continue the progress” of changes to the state caucuses.

The recent alterations since the 2016 primary included mandating that states with caucuses formulate a paper ballot system.

Perez's term will be over before the 2024 nominating calendar is scheduled, but his calls represent a shift from the Democratic Party’s traditional approach to the nominating season.

Perez did not specifically mention Iowa as a reason for his position.

He also did not comment on whether Iowa and New Hampshire should keep their status as the first caucus and primary states after critics have said the state’s populations are too white for representative results for the party.

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden's lead over Trump narrows in new national poll Biden faces hurdles in bid to mend ties with US allies Trump 'failure' on COVID-19 will be central message of Biden convention MORE tanked in Iowa and New Hampshire earlier this year before finishing a distant second in the Nevada caucuses. He then coasted to victory in South Carolina, the first state with a large Black voting population.

A few days later, Biden roared to sweeping victories on Super Tuesday, when several other states with large Black populations held contests. Two other centrist candidates also dropped out of the race and endorsed Biden between South Carolina and Super Tuesday.

Perez told the AP that the demographics “will undoubtedly come up” in future discussions about the nominating calendar.