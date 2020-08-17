Bloomberg pledges $60M to boost House Democrats: report

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael BloombergGun control groups seek convention momentum Cuomo says annual 9/11 light commemoration is back on McGrath reshuffles campaign in home stretch to Senate election MORE reportedly intends to put $60 million toward helping to boost House Democrats’ chances in the fall.

A Bloomberg adviser told The Washington Post part of the money will go toward advertising for first-term Democrats whose campaigns the former mayor helped back in 2018. The adviser said the money will also reportedly go toward supporting groups such as Independence USA as well as the House Majority PAC.

Bloomberg, one of the richest people in the world, has continued to use some of his wealth to bolster Democratic efforts to make President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden's lead over Trump narrows in new national poll Biden faces hurdles in bid to mend ties with US allies Cheney calls pardoning Snowden 'unconscionable' after Trump says he's considering it MORE a one-term president after his own last-minute bid for the Oval Office, into which he poured about half a billion dollars, failed earlier this year.

In a statement to the Post on Monday, the Bloomberg adviser said the former mayor’s view “is that the investments he made last time are some of the best investments he has ever made.”

“We are going to be looking at the same kinds of places, which is to say suburban, swing districts. There will be some overlap with presidential contest states,” the adviser said.

The $60 million reportedly includes $10 million the former mayor donated to the House Majority PAC last December to help support vulnerable Democrats.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiPelosi calls for House to return this week over Postal Service crisis House Oversight Committee calls for 'urgent' hearing with postmaster general Eyes turn to Ocasio-Cortez as she seeks to boost Biden MORE (D-Calif.) told the Post in a statement on Monday that Bloomberg “played a role that was pivotal to our success two years ago” and added that Democrats are “so glad that he is staying in the fight to protect and expand the Democratic majority in the House.”

In recent months, Bloomberg has also donated $2 million to supporting grassroots efforts in swing states and was reported to have to given $18 million to the Democratic National Committee to help the party's chances against Trump come fall.