St. Louis couple who waved guns at Black Lives Matters demonstrators to take part in GOP convention

The white couple from St. Louis who waved guns at Black Lives Matter demonstrators in a video that went viral will participate at the Republican National Convention next week.

The Trump campaign on Monday said Mark and Patricia McCloskey would endorse the president for reelection during an appearance in the virtual program. The couple was previously featured in a Trump campaign virtual event.

The planned appearance of the couple was first reported by The Washington Post.

The couple was praised by conservatives after video and photos of their confrontation with protesters outside their home went viral last month. They were later charged with felonies for unlawful use of a weapon.

The charges come after investigation circuit attorney Kim Gardner launched a probe into the couple late last month over the June 28 incident. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson (R) had vowed to pardon the couple if they were criminally charged.