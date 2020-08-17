Democratic convention highlights Republicans voting for Biden

The Democratic National Convention on Monday night highlighted several disaffected GOP voters who said they would be voting for presumptive nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo — Michelle Obama shines, scorching Trump Trump lashes out at Cuomo after his Democratic convention speech Biden seeks to win over progressives and Republicans on night one MORE over President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Memo — Michelle Obama shines, scorching Trump Trump lashes out at Cuomo after his Democratic convention speech Biden seeks to win over progressives and Republicans on night one MORE.

Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R), Quibi CEO Meg Whitman, and a few other notable Republican politicians, leaders and activists gave brief remarks on the first night of the convention, vouching for Biden's character and warning of the consequences should Trump be reelected.

The Democrats also played a montage of several Republican voters, many from swing states, who made the case for Biden. The voters were identified only by their first names but hailed from Ohio, Rhode Island, Florida, Wisconsin and North Carolina.

"We need a positive leader, someone who can work with both sides, republicans and the Democrats," said Donna from Ohio.

Garry from Florida praised Biden as a "decent man" and expressed optimism the former vice president could "return our country’s political discourse back to some measure of normalcy and decency."

The montage, introduced by a graphic that read "We the people know this election is bigger than politics," reflected the Biden campaign's attempt to connect with independents and disenchanted Republicans who may help swing the election in Democrats' favor in states such as Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Trump, however, retains a strong grip on his party, with more than 90 percent support among Republicans in most polls. Party officials dismissed the likes of Kasich, former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman (R) and former Rep. Susan Molinari (R-N.Y.) speaking at the convention.

"The 'Republicans' that the DNC trotted out are Hillary supporters, a sore loser, and woman who made millions lobbying for Putin," GOP chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Ronna Romney McDanielTrump hurls insults at Harris, Ocasio-Cortez and other women Trump and allies grapple with how to target Harris Trump campaign blasts 'phony' Harris after Biden names her VP MORE tweeted. "They think that *helps* Joe Biden? @realDonaldTrump won handily without the Never-Trumpers in 2016, and he’ll win without them in 2020!"