Democrats in new poll more concerned about in-person voting than Republicans

Democrats questioned in a new poll are more concerned about voting in person amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic than Republican voters.

In the Axios/Ipsos poll released Tuesday, 24 percent of Democrats said in-person voting presents a large risk to your health, compared to 39 percent who said it presents a moderate risk, 28 percent who said it presents a small risk, and just 8 percent who said it demonstrates no risk.

Among Republicans, 12 percent said voting in person presents a large risk to your health, compared to 20 percent who said it presents a moderate risk, 40 percent who said it presents a small risk and 28 percent who said it presents no risk at all.

Eighteen percent of independents said voting in person presents a large risk, with 32 percent saying it poses a moderate risk, 35 percent saying a small risk and 14 percent saying it poses no risk.

The Axios poll of 1,141 adults was conducted August 14-17. Its results have a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.

At least three-quarters of U.S. adults will be eligible to receive a ballot in the mail for the November 2020 election, according to an analysis from The New York Times.

Voters who support presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo — Michelle Obama shines, scorching Trump Trump lashes out at Cuomo after his Democratic convention speech Biden seeks to win over progressives and Republicans on night one MORE are more likely than those who support President Trump to say that they plan to vote by mail, according to an NBC News-Wall Street Journal Poll released earlier this week.

Forty-seven percent of Biden supporters said in that survey that they plan to mail in their ballot in the poll, compared to 11 percent of Trump supporters who said they are set to vote by mail.

The president and his allies have regularly criticized mail-in voting. Trump has repeatedly said there could be more fraud with the effort, although studies have found that voter fraud, including in mail-in voting, is exceedingly rare.